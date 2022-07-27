For their vacation in Saint-Tropez, David and Victoria Beckham were joined by Gigi Hadid on their incredible yacht

For their summer vacation 2022, David and Victoria Beckham enjoyed some good family time on a yacht in the South of France, including a very French stopover in Saint-Tropez. And the Beckham delighted fans with a few Instagram posts from their vacation in France.

David and Victoria Beckham vacation on a luxury yacht in the South of France

If he spent a few days on the Amalfi Coast and then in the South of France with friends, their daughter Harper Beckhamof their son Cruz and his girlfriend Tana Holding and newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, the couple also welcomed a surprise guest. This is Gigi Hadid who joined the family on the luxurious yacht, the Madsummer at 1.6 million a week. The 27-year-old model appeared in a yellow swimsuit and an open capeline. During their maritime escapade, David and Victoria Beckham shared several posts on Instagram like an amazing karaoke session of Posh Spice singing Stop or the footballer having his coffee with his wife playing sports facing the sea in the background. The big moment for their followers? Their romantic jet ski session. While the children shared sunny moments. Vogue makes you relive this celebrity vacation.

Victoria Beckham’s karaoke immortalized by David Beckham