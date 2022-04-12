For these reasons Shiloh Jolie Pitt could not be considered transsexual

Shiloh Jolie-Pittthe first biological daughter of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitthas earned a special place in the eyes of the public and the media, in principle, for being the daughter of one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood, but also for her charisma and for her way of being and dressing, more attached to masculine standards.

Since she was two years old, the cameras captured Shiloh with hairstyles and clothing that in the eyes of the conventional belonged more to the identity of a boy than to those of a girl, which aroused speculation and questioning towards Angelina and Brad. The then couple responded in different interviews that her daughter identified more with her brothers and she liked to be called by the name of John, her favorite story character.

The conclusions were immediate, and soon Shiloh had become one of the LGBTI icons most important of the moment, with an accent on the T of shemale. However, this identification was never confirmed by Shiloh, who is now 15 years old, nor was it openly expressed by her parents, everything was the result of the perception of the public eye, regarding what is conceived as masculine and feminine, even the media affirmed the beginning of a hormonal treatment by the minor to continue her process to be a man, a situation that was again not confirmed by the family.

Could we ensure Shiloh’s gender and sexual identity? The subject can be analyzed from different points, one is gender dysphoria, which refers to a psychological condition in which children experience a marked incongruence between their gender, as they perceive it, and the gender linked to their biological sex.

These children often express that they belong to the opposite sex. However, according to data from the Malaga Transsexuality and Gender Identity Unit, a pioneer of its kind, it stands out that only 15% of children with gender dysphoria end up being transsexual, the other 85% of cases stop identifying with the opposite sex after puberty.

Something similar could happen to Shiloh, who at the end of 2021 appeared on the red carpet of the movie “Eternals” accompanied by her brothers and her mother Angelina Jolie, but this time with a long dress and earrings, a dress and style associated with women, which again caused the debate between the public and the media that had already given him the definition of a transsexual boy.

According to the Unit of transsexuality, this occurs in the adult stage of the individual so due to his young age Shiloh could not be cataloged yet. That in her family environment she identifies more with her brothers than with her sisters and prefers to be called John instead of Shiloh, is not a sufficient reason to ensure that she is conceived as a boy or a man, although it is to carry out a specialized follow-up .

In the same way that would happen with an individual in the stage of puberty, because as the specialists point out, the manifestation of gender dysphoria or rejection of one’s own body can be linked to problems of another nature, which can be from systemic (social) even cognitive.

On the other hand, according to the “holonic model of sexuality”, proposed by Ludwig von Bertalanffy, Shiloh’s clothing and behavior are not a sufficient reason to define her, nor for her to define herself as a trans boy, since there are different aspects that make up the sexual identity of an individual.

“Human sexuality is the result of the integration of the four potentialities that give rise to four sexual holons, each of which has biological, psychological and social implications,” reads Introduction to the study of human sexuality. Anthology of human sexuality, published by Editorial Porrúa.

The four potentialities of this model are: gender, affective ties, eroticism, and reproduction, in such a way that the four must be interrelated to conceive the sexual identity of Shiloh, and any other individual.

On the one hand Shiloh has not yet been able to experience reproduction, defined by this model as the possibility of producing individuals, therefore this would determine the construction of his sexual identity.

On the other hand, eroticism, where genital and corporeal experiences are presented, is something that according to her age Shiloh could be currently going through, in which she will begin to experience different affective relationships, and with this it is possible to begin to determine her identity, to In turn, he decides to belong to one or another gender, this understood as the definition of whether Shiloh will be conceived as a man or a woman.

Based on these points, it is considered too soon to conclude the identity of the most mediatic daughter of the Jolie-Pitt relationship, an issue that the ex-partner has handled naturally, allowing her daughter to be and act the way she sees herself. has felt comfortable to this day.