For this family, the COVID-19 threat hasn’t gone away

For Kaia Brooke, little has changed this spring, even as others declare that California and the country are finally getting back to normal.

He hasn’t gone out to dinner at a restaurant or sat in a movie theater. She avoids going outside except for walks and driving, and she continues to wear her KN95 mask when she ventures out of her Monrovia home.

“We can’t act like everyone else,” says this 24-year-old autistic woman, who suffers from chronic illnesses, including a metabolic disorder that requires iron infusions. Her eyes, above her mask, are the color of the sea.

Sometimes, he says, “it’s hard to shake the feeling that our lives are disposable.”

As government agencies have relaxed protections against the pandemic, advocates for the immunocompromised and disabled have raised concerns. “We’re doing things that don’t take into account or protect people with disabilities,” said Bethany Lilly, senior director of revenue policy at the Arc, an organization that advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Mask mandates have been lifted, but crucial drugs to prevent COVID-19 in immunocompromised people remain hard to come by. Federal funding for testing and treating the uninsured has been drying up, just as a sub-variant of the coronavirus that has caused problems in Europe is on the rise.

Health authorities have begun to focus more on hospitalizations than on COVID-19 cases to gauge the levels of risk in communities, a measure that focuses more on the strain on the hospital system, but does not reassure people. immunocompromised women who face the danger of high levels of coronavirus transmission. And while the White House recently announced a new push to clean indoor air, some critics say the government should have acted much sooner to make public spaces safe.

“If we really cared about chronically ill, disabled, and immunocompromised Americans — including children — every state in the country would proactively monitor sewage,” says Matthew Cortland, senior researcher on health care and disability at Data for Progress, a progressive think tank. As for air purifiers, “they should be so plentiful we should be tripping over them.”

For Emily Brooke Holth, the situation has been “maddening”.

Kaia Brooke, 24, reads to her twin brother, Ry, who has Down syndrome. Both twins are autistic and immunocompromised, and Kaia has a chronic disease and metabolic disorder that requires iron infusions. Her mother, Emily Brooke Holth, in the background, is her caregiver. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Holth is the mother of Kaia and her twin brother, Ry Brooke, who is also disabled and immunosuppressed. Ry, who speaks a few words and phrases, is autistic, has Down syndrome, and uses a feeding tube. As a caregiver, Holth constantly assesses the risks when she goes outside. If Trader Joe’s seems too crowded, she walks away to find another store or pay for food delivery.

With the mask order and other preventive measures lifted, “the burden now falls on the individual,” Holth said.

Most of the pandemic has gone the same way for the family. Kaia rests in bed, reads, plays video games and sends messages to her friends. When they feel like it, they go for a drive or a walk. Her mother feeds Ry every three hours through her tube, helps him bathe and makes phone calls to schedule appointments for both twins with a group of specialists.

Most of the time, they only saw their friends through the glass door of their house, waving at them from inside as they talked on the phone. During the waves, they would sometimes go for a walk in a nearby graveyard. Holtz recalls her trepidation and then his anguish when the cemetery filled with people that first winter, as mourners gathered around a series of new graves.

After everyone was vaccinated, the family began to go out into the world taking all kinds of precautions. Holth got married last June and invited seven vaccinated people to her home to celebrate, sharing hugs and the wedding cake at her Monrovia home, and began planning for Ry’s return to a day program for people with disabilities. growth.

Instead, the Delta variant began to wreak havoc and they decided to return to shelter in their homes. When the Omicron surge hit this winter, “we went back to the strictest stay-at-home, like it was the start of the pandemic,” Holth said. “We were like this for two and a half months.”

As that wave receded, they began to think about venturing out again. Maybe a trip to a museum, Holth thought, glancing at the Hayao Miyazaki exhibit at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. She was thankful that Los Angeles County had been stricter than other parts of California when it came to wearing masks and other regulations to control the pandemic.

But when those rules were removed, she decided against it. It has felt like “if we were a small raft in the middle of the ocean”.

“I’d love to take him to Disneyland,” Holth said of Ry, whom he fondly remembers at the “Alice in Wonderland” attraction. In his bedroom is a framed photo of him and his family enjoying Splash Mountain.

“I don’t think it’s going to be any time soon,” Holth said wistfully.

“We talk to all their specialists… and they tell us: ‘Don’t go. Is not safe'”.

Emily Brooke Holth and her son, Ky, and daughter, Kaia, watch a movie. Holth had planned for the family to start venturing out of her house, but then the Delta and Omicron waves brought them back inside her house. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

The latest phase of the pandemic comes after a grueling couple of years for disabled and immunocompromised people.

Advocates for the disabled say the threat has not been just the virus, but the biases of the health system itself. Early in the pandemic, they complained that guidelines put forth by many states on how to allocate scarce resources, such as ventilators, discriminated against people with disabilities.

In January, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outraged disability groups by publicly stating that it was “encouraging” that a study had found that most vaccinated people who died of COVID-19 had at least four comorbidities, qualifying them as “unhealthy”.

Dozens of groups reacted with a letter complaining that “the public health response to COVID-19 has treated people with disabilities as disposable.” The CDC chief apologized, calling her comments hurtful but not mean-spirited. Months later, she again angered many disability activists by pointing out that masks could be annoying and uncomfortable.

“Saying the silent part out loud is what has happened with the pandemic,” said Christine Mitchell, a public health researcher and advocate for the Bay Area Public Health Justice Collective. Mitchell herself suffers from a connective tissue disorder.

“I understand. People are tired. People are upset. People don’t want to wear masks,” Mitchell said. “But my life – and the lives of disabled people and immunocompromised people and all high-risk people – is worth more than someone’s comfort.”

Few expect broad mandates to return, given the lack of a massive increase in hospitalizations.

Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, said the reality for immunosuppressed people is that “all those people are going to have to protect themselves” by wearing masks, measuring the risk of events and activities, and staying up-to-date on immunizations.

The mandates for the use of masks are not a success, so “the initiative will have to continue to belong to the people affected and those closest to them.”

Matan Koch, vice president of workforce programs at the nonprofit RespectAbility, said the easing of pandemic restrictions “doesn’t mean we have to go back to saying, ‘Fuck it, we’re all on our own now.'” .

His hope is that governments and employers take steps to protect and include vulnerable people, including ensuring paid leave so sick workers don’t infect others, maintaining the flexibility of remote working and streaming live events.

During the pandemic, “suddenly the impossible was possible,” Koch said. “I really hope that the artificial limitations will go away.”

Holth, sitting with Ry and Kaia outside their Monrovia home on a sunny weekday, wanted to make it clear that they don’t feel sorry for themselves. His life at home is good, full of music and videos and Christmas decorations that stay long after Christmas because Ry loves this holiday so much.

But if people really want to protect the immunocompromised, “acknowledging us would be a good start,” Kaia said.

