For this reason, Carmen Salinas was honored at the Oscars | u-channel

Katia Trevino

The Mexican actress was remembered in the ‘In Memoriam’ three months after her death.

Almost four months after his death, Carmen Salinas was honored during the delivery number 94 of the Oscar awards, which took place last Sunday, March 27.

The actress was remembered by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences during the In Memoriam, a segment in which a tribute is paid to those celebrities who have already left this world. It was through a video that was broadcast during the gala that she reminded herself of those who were one year ahead of the current award ceremony. But it was not only the famous, but also the late Mexican filmmaker Philip Cazalswho lost his life on October 16, 2021.

The reason why Carmen Salinas was remembered at the Oscars is because she not only stood out for her work in film, theater and television in Mexico, He also got to act in Hollywood with great personalities. In 2004, she participated in the movie ‘Man on Fire’ and there she shared credits with Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning.

What’s more, since 2021 he was part of the Actors Guild of the United States, which would have allowed him to vote for this year’s Oscar-nominated films. Unfortunately, at the age of 82, she lost her life on December 9 due to a brain hemorrhage.

Without a doubt, her talent led her to cross borders and conquer the dream that many have of entering Hollywood. In social networks, her fans applauded the tribute they paid to the beloved Carmelita.

“Always in our hearts our Carmelite”, “Very deserved the In Memoriam for them”, “Doña Carmen Salinas deserved it for her career”“It was a great one”, “More than deserved”, were just some messages that some of his fans wrote in a publication made by the Televisa Espectaculos Instagram account.