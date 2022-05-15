For this reason, Jason Momoa had to apologize

celebrities

Jason Momoa is filming the tenth installment of Fast and Furious in Italy where a visit to the Sistine Chapel has caused controversy with people.

Jason Momoa He is one of the celebrities who have seen his popularity grow dramatically in recent years. The actor moved on from joining the cast of the famous series The iron Throne become Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe and now be part of the franchise fast and furious as the next villain Dominic Toretto and his allies must face. In this context, the actor is currently in Rome, Italy.

While paused in recording fast and furious 10, Jason Momoa decided to visit Vatican City. The tour took him to the Sistine Chapel, where many people wanted to take pictures with the Hollywood star, who was surprised by the situation but accepted all requests. The truth is that after these events, voices were raised because it is forbidden to take photos and record videos in this place.

Jason Momoa cares about his fans

“I found people who wanted to take pictures with me, which is very rare, on a trip to the Vatican with all this splendor, and they want to take pictures with me, which I don’t understand, but I did it anyway. I was very respectful and asked permission, I thought that would be fine. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture, so if I did, I apologize. It was not my intention! »the actor came clean in front of people who might feel bad about the situation.

Jason Momoa He underlined that he left a good gift to the Church at the same time that he was surprised by the beauty of Rome, the Italian city that he had the opportunity to discover in depth during his free time in the records of the next entry of fast and furious. The actor was very energetic in this aspect, obviously the European country left him with a pleasant feeling.

Everything ends in the end Jason Momoa says he’s set to leave Rome after recording almost all of the necessary footage for the film starring Wine Diesel. Then he mentioned that it was “the moment of his life” and did not forget to thank Universal and the team responsible for choosing him to be the new villain of fast and furious. Your character will surely be unforgettable!

