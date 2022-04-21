For this reason Jennifer Aniston has not been a mother

Since her marriage to Brad Pitt, actress Jennifer Aniston has been constantly asked by the media when she will become a mother for the first time.. After two divorces and almost three decades of artistic career, her questions about her motherhood continue to flood interviews and social networks, making this topic really uncomfortable for her to deal with.

After many years of silence and denying fictitious pregnancies every year, The actress decided to break her silence to tell the media the reasons why she does not have children at 53 years old.

In a column for the digital newspaper “The Huffington Post”, the actress who played Rachel Green in the sitcom “Friends” assured the following: “I’m not pregnant, what I am is fed up”, while denying for the umpteenth time a rumor of alleged pregnancy. First Amendment” and “celebrity news”. And I’m sorry when I’m made to feel “less” because my body is changing and/or I had a hamburger for my lunch and was photographed from a weird angle and I’m considered “fat” or “” pregnant,” he wrote at the beginning of the text.

“And not to mention how awkward and strange it is to be congratulated by my co-workers, friends and strangers for this fictitious pregnancy (often a dozen times in a single day)”, he assured. “We are complete with or without a partner, with or without a child. We have the opportunity to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone. We are going to make that decision for ourselves and for young women in this world who see us as an example. We are going to make the decision conscious, out of the noise of the tabloids. We do not need to be married or be mothers to be complete. We have the opportunity to decide, “said the actress, who proved to be really tired of the incessant questions related to motherhood, claiming that being a mother is a personal decision and not an obligation, a guideline imposed by society.

In addition, the actress recently assured that social networks have taken the place of newspapers, and that it is through them that unfounded rumors continue to be created to increase views and hype.. “What the tabloids and the media did to people’s personal lives back then, people are now doing on social media. I haven’t seen a tabloid in a long time though. Am I still expecting twins?” Am I going to be the miraculous mother at my age? ”, Indicated the actress, while she threw several questions into the air that could confirm that behind her decision not to have children there are also several very personal factors. “It’s like, ‘You have no idea what’s wrong with me personally, medically, why I can’t… Can I have children?’ They don’t know anything, and it was really painful and disgusting,” she said.