For this reason Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus came face to face again

Selena Gomez is a 31-year-old American singer and actress who has been involved in numerous audiovisual projects, when she made her acting debut in the series on the Disney Channel television channel, with which she was well received, winning three Emmy Awards.

Regarding the discography, Selena Gomez She released her debut album “Kiss & Tell” in 2009, which was certified Gold, and has since remained one of the most established music artists in the world.

But it is now known that after that historic battle for the affections of Nick Jonas that began in the 2000s, the producer and businesswoman will be facing off again with her partner Miley Cyrus.

In fact, in the past few hours it was revealed that the ex-girlfriend of Canadian singer Justin Bieber will have an artistic confrontation, this time with the author of the song “Party in the USA”.

Everything was revealed by Francisco Helzinci of ChileWho said that the author of the song “My Mind and Me” is not only preparing his new album, but also announced the release of a new song on the same day with his collaborator Cyrus.

The ‘reality expert’ dropped the incredible announcement on her Instagram social accountThus it became unclassified that the two American artists would be exploring a new record on August 25 in separate settings.

Truth is this Selena Gomez And his former enemy Miley Cyrus has surprised her fans on social networks by discovering the indicated date to surprise fans around the world.