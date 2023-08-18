Sports

For this reason Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus came face to face again

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 30 1 minute read

written in Entertainment He

Selena Gomez is a 31-year-old American singer and actress who has been involved in numerous audiovisual projects, when she made her acting debut in the series on the Disney Channel television channel, with which she was well received, winning three Emmy Awards.

Regarding the discography, Selena Gomez She released her debut album “Kiss & Tell” in 2009, which was certified Gold, and has since remained one of the most established music artists in the world.

But it is now known that after that historic battle for the affections of Nick Jonas that began in the 2000s, the producer and businesswoman will be facing off again with her partner Miley Cyrus.

In fact, in the past few hours it was revealed that the ex-girlfriend of Canadian singer Justin Bieber will have an artistic confrontation, this time with the author of the song “Party in the USA”.

Everything was revealed by Francisco Helzinci of ChileWho said that the author of the song “My Mind and Me” is not only preparing his new album, but also announced the release of a new song on the same day with his collaborator Cyrus.

The ‘reality expert’ dropped the incredible announcement on her Instagram social accountThus it became unclassified that the two American artists would be exploring a new record on August 25 in separate settings.

Truth is this Selena Gomez And his former enemy Miley Cyrus has surprised her fans on social networks by discovering the indicated date to surprise fans around the world.

(tags to translate) selena gomez

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Johnny Depp was the last choice to star in ‘The Tourist’: Neither Tom Cruise nor Sam Worthington wanted to do it

2 weeks ago

Beyoncé eyed Shakira during her Renaissance tour in Florida

1 day ago

‘Tuca’ Ferretti would “enchanted” the Mexican National Team if they offer him the project

January 20, 2023

Police say Cardi B will not be charged in microphone thrown from stage

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button