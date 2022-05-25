for this reason they named Zendaya in the trial

Zendaya is one of the best-known actresses in Hollywood to the point that her name came to the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. She knows why.

The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp It doesn’t stop being a trend. The actors entered a legal battle for defamation on April 11 that has positioned them as the center of attention in the entertainment world. Of course, it should be noted that even though the confrontation began now, the first demand was from him in 2019 for a total of 50 million dollars.

However, what led to the current lawsuit was that, months after the lawsuit for Johnny Depp one of Amber Heard for a total of 100 million dollars. The reason?: the same. Both filed defamation lawsuits against the other. However, this confrontation also included accusations of gender violence, screaming, mistreatment and various events that the two claimed to have experienced during their marriage.

In any case, now, what is surprising is that during the trial they have named personalities who, until now, had nothing to do with the case. Among them is Zendaya who was mentioned by Amber Heard’s defense. According to what the lawyers said the actress of Aquamanshe saw her career affected after the accusations she made against Depp and even those he made against her.

So much so that, according to the defense, if this had not happened, currently Amber could have been on the same level of stardom as Zendaya. It was entertainment industry consultant Kathryn Arnold who made this claim in court after being hired by Heard’s team as an expert witness. And, according to what she testified, the campaign that was carried out against the interpreter was completely damaging.

That is to say, from what Arnold said, the widespread negativity that was created online and allegedly fueled by Depp’s former agent, Adam Waldman, cost Heard a profit that could have been on a par with that of Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Ana de Armas, Gal Gadot Y Chris Pine. “It can be very difficult to continue working with an actor or an actress if there are many negative social networks“said the specialist.

Also, comparing the earnings of the aforementioned actors, Arnold assured that AmberHeard“should have earned between 45 and 50 million dollars since his participation in Aquaman in 2018”. In simpler words, Heard’s defense wanted to show how detrimental the trial was to his career since, with Johnny Depp The consequences of the confrontation as a defense have also been shown.