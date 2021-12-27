2022 will most likely prove to be a great year for anyone buying on the stock market falls that could form in the first 6 months. However, several short and long-term opportunities are looming, both in the commodities and currency sectors.

How to invest from now on?

In recent days our Research Department has analyzed 5 undervalued stocks in Piazza Affari that in 2022 could run “as hard as they can” but also 3 undervalued stocks on which to bet in 2022 on Wall Street.

Today’s recommendation is instead the following:

for those who decide to invest in Shedir Pharma Group in 2022, they could also see prices double.

It was July 5 this year when the stock was placed on our Recommendation List with the Strong Buy Long term rating.

Let’s proceed step by step.

The stock (MIL: SHE) closed the trading day of December 23 at a price of 4.45, up 0.45%. Since the beginning of the year, it has marked the low at 3.06 and the high at 5.22.

Summary budget analysis

The company currently capitalizes on the stock market around € 50.9 million and is active in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors.

The recommendations of the other analysts (only one opinion) estimate a fair value in the area of ​​5.40, from the previous 5.20. On the other hand, our calculations, developed following the analysis of the financial statements of the last 4 years, lead to an estimate of fair value in the area of ​​approximately 9 euros, up from the previous judgment of 8 euros.

A really interesting undervaluation compared to current prices.

The operational strategy of our Trading Systems

Here are the expected levels for 2022:

minimum area 4.14 / 4.68

area of ​​maximum 6.46 / 7.26 with possible acceleration towards 8 euros.

For those who own the shares in a long-term perspective, maintain positions with stop loss / stop profit at 4.11 with first short-term support at 4.38 and 12-month target between 6.46 / 7.26 and beyond.

As long as the indicated levels hold up, the first goal to be reached in 1/3 months is set in area 5 and then 5.22. The target for the next 12/18 months (long term) is set in the area of ​​8 euros per share.

For those wishing to buy the stock on the market, they could stick to the operating levels just indicated.