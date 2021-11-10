If life begins at 40, then it is desirable to start a new phase of life in excellent shape. Unfortunately, medicine tells us that after the age of 40 the psychophysical decline of the person begins. A slow but constant decay that will lead to the 60s and then to the third age, or better to the third life. To fully enjoy the opportunities that life offers after the age of 40, a good psychophysical shape is ideal. To this end, prevention becomes important, which passes through a correct lifestyle and regular medical checks. For those who do not want to risk bad diseases here are the 5 exams to do over 40.

After 40, it is time to pay attention to lifestyle. An enviable psychophysical well-being can be maintained with careful prevention activities, assuming healthy daily habits, especially in nutrition. Anyone who wants to have a correct lifestyle and get rid of diseases as much as possible must do regular physical activity. It sounds unbelievable but diabetes, cancer and heart disease are made easier by doing this for over 6 hours a day.

Proper nutrition is another very important form of prevention. For example, not many know that against calories, obesity and diabetes this is the super food to be consumed in the fall. Furthermore, habits that are dangerous for our body such as smoking and excess alcohol must be abandoned.

Physical activity and healthy nutrition are not enough for effective prevention. Regular medical check-ups are just as important. Those over 40/45 years old should have a health check up almost annually. But which exams should be done when entering the “door”? Doctors agree that too many tests are useless and are also counterproductive. So here are the exams to do.

First of all, blood tests, to keep the main blood values ​​under control. Then blood pressure should be measured at least once a year, but even more frequently if the doctor deems it necessary. An electrocardiogram every 12 months under stress will help us understand the state of health of our heart. An ultrasound of the abdomen can also help you understand the health of the organs and blood vessels of that key region of the body. Very useful control especially for those who are smokers.

For women over 40 a mammogram every 2 years is almost mandatory, together with a Pap Test. For men, a PSA test (prostate specific antigen) is important, especially if they have been over 50 years old.

