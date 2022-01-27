For those who have three doses, the pass does not expire. Travel without tests and easier rules

A decision has not yet been made. Not now, in full swing to the Colle. But extending the duration of the green pass will be the first issue that the government will have to address as soon as the President of the Republic is elected. The outcome seems obvious, since the certifications of those who made the booster in mid-September will begin to expire in March, if you do not put your hand to the current rules, which from 1 February reduce the validity of the pass to 6 months. Also in contrast with the regulations of other European countries where it is worth 9. The guideline is to extend it without limits to those who have completed the vaccination cycle, waiting for the EMA and Aifa to decide on the fourth dose. A decision that may not come soon, given that we are heading towards the summer when viral circulation is reduced. And in any case, the scientists will have to pronounce first.

From 1 February, the further tightening will also take place that extends the use of the green pass to a series of activities hitherto excluded from the obligation, such as shops (except those that are essential goods), public offices, banks, post offices. . By the same date, those over 50 must have completed the primary vaccination cycle, in view of the entry into force of the obligation for the category on February 15th. The issue of the certificate without time limits could be discussed together with that of the easing of the rules requested by the Regions in a document delivered to Minister Roberto Speranza. These are topics that are being worked on at Palazzo Chigi. Also yesterday, technical meetings were held between experts from the ministry and the Regions, despite the elections for the Quirinale making it difficult to hypothesize a date for the next Council of Ministers. It is time for governors to simplify anti-Covid procedures. The Minister for Regional Affairs Maria Stella Gelmini talked about it with the president of the Conference of Regions, Massimiliano Fedriga, and agrees: “After two years of pandemic it is correct to talk about it”. Governors have long been pushing for the color system to be overtaken and it is likely that only the red zones will be retained. They also insist that in hospitals a distinction should be made between hospitalized “for” and “with” Covid. But it is above all the issue of quarantines in schools that is important to him. They would like them to be shortened if not eliminated for asymptomatic vaccinated with three doses. A request that is unlikely to be accepted. “The health pandemic cannot and must not also become a bureaucratic pandemic,” says the president of Emilia Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, urging people to start thinking about how to live with the virus, especially in the classroom. At the moment the rules are complex and the institutions are struggling to keep up with them. Among other things, school leaders complain about the barrel discharge of the local health authorities. In Lazio, for example, the principals denounce that the ASL protocols illegally delegate health surveillance actions to schools. Among the simplifications being studied, the elimination of the medical certificate to re-enter the classroom: only the negative swab may soon be enough. As for tourism, the squeeze decided with the arrival of Omicron has been eased. According to the ordinance signed yesterday by Speranza, from February travelers from EU countries will be able to enter Italy with only the green pass, without a buffer. The measures for tourist corridors were also extended, with the addition of new destinations (Cuba, Singapore, Turkey, Phuket in Thailand, Oman and French Polynesia).