“For three weeks our three cats have seized our new blender”, the strange appeal goes viral on social media

A cat, we know, is the king in the house. And if there are three, for the human there is really no escape. Just as shown by a story that has gone viral on social media these days and which stars three cats and a blender in Victoria, British Columbia.

To publish it is Jessica Gerson-Neeves who, together with his wife Nikii, wrote a message to the manufacturer of the blender immediately making a premise: “I feel I have to preface by telling you that what follows will probably be the strangest contact you have ever received , and it is certainly the strangest message ever sent. I apologize in advance for everything I am about to tell you ».





The story begins during the Black Friday sales when the couple decides to buy the long-dreamed blender: “We were very happy when it arrived in front of our door several weeks ago and we immediately brought it inside leaving it on the kitchen floor” alone. for a moment. “This was our first mistake, and this is where things get weird.”









Yes, because there are three cats in the house: “Max”, “George, Destroyer of the Worlds” and “Lando Calrissian”. And it only took a few seconds for Max to spot the box and, assuming it was for him, jumped on it. «And that was the beginning of the end – the woman continues -. That moment was two and a half weeks ago, and since then, the box has been occupied by at least one and sometimes two cats at any one time. With three cats and only two humans in the house, humans are in the minority and, being giants suckers, we are both scared and unwilling to forcibly relocate cats. Yes, we realize that we are absolutely crazy, and yes, we are ashamed and sorry ».





The various moments of this kidnapping were documented by the two nice female cats with photographs that were shared on social media, becoming viral with many cat lovers who have fun knowing that type of situation well: “Incidentally, I must mention here that of the five- ten thousand people who follow the saga, we know at least some who have now ordered your products – he adds in the post to the blender manufacturer -. A strange free advertisement right? ».





And at this point the two women make a request in line with the strangeness of this whole story: «We are writing to you because at this point it is clear that without Herculean intervention we will never get to use the new blender we have wanted so much for years. Despite what many have suggested, we don’t write to request more blenders – that would be ridiculous, and while we’re downright ridiculous, we’re not all that ridiculous -. No, we are writing for a strange but much less expensive request. There is – I can’t believe I’m really asking – any chance that all of you are willing to send us three (the number is very important, because there are three cats and we must have one more in order to have the real blender available) boxes of empty blenders? Other cardboard boxes don’t seem to have the same appeal as your box, and because, just like your beautiful blenders, this container appears to be Built to Endure, we fear this may be our only way out of the situation we’re in. “. The message then ends like this: “With desperation and many, many excuses”.

The company immediately granted the request, but between snowstorms and customs, the empty boxes have yet to arrive. In the last few hours, a second box has popped up, but there are three cats and the situation does not seem to have turned out.





The two newlyweds have also published a question & answers for those who criticized them: how is it possible that two women let themselves be held in check by three cats? The truth is that the pair of “middle-aged lesbians” – as they call themselves – have fun, the three cats have fun, and the people who love felines have fun. And all this, in a difficult enough time, is a good reason to get involved in this hairy story.

