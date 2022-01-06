“For too long I have been sidelined by Hollywood”

After rather dark moments, Nicolas Cage strengthened by the success of Pig and the expectation that surrounds it The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, is finally back to being talked about for the cinema. The actor in a recent interview took a few pebbles from his shoe, pointing out that he had been marginalized by Hollywood for too long.

In a long chat with Variety talking about Michael Sarnoski he said: “I call him Archangel Michael, for too long I have been marginalized by Hollywood and only someone like him could save me. I always knew that it would take a young director to allow me to return to the stage. Only someone so enterprising could have remembered some films I had made and could have created a perfect script to allow me to be rediscovered. “

The actor then added: “By flop I meant The Sorcerer’s Apprentice with Disney, or Drive Angry which I didn’t like. In retrospect, it’s a fun movie now, right? Ghost Rider, the second Ghost Rider, was also my last studio movie. It seemed like I was no longer on the radar of the big studios, but I knew I could come back with something worthwhile made by an indie director. Which were and still are much more in my hearts. And I was just waiting, waiting for the right directors… I always believed I could make my comeback in a big way with these kinds of people. “

Then Nicolas Cage talked about The Godfather, and how he wanted to be part of this film series but, while begging his uncle Francis Ford Coppola, he was unable to get any part in the third chapter. In short, the Pig star seems to be in his second golden age.