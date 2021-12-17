for transactions Dogecoin is better

There is no peace for Bitcoin. In fact, Elon Musk just fails to tame his irrepressible avant-garde desire towards Dogecoin. For the queen of cryptocurrencies, she has spared no hard blows in recent days, so much so that recently, the patron of Tesla, defined DOGE better than Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, especially for transactions. Let’s try to understand what he meant by this statement and what is the key concept in his idea.

Bitcoin would not be a good substitute for traditional currency

Basically, Elon Musk argues that Bitcoin it wouldn’t be the ideal cryptocurrency to replace traditional currency. In other words, the crypto queen would not have qualities and characteristics that could, in the future, be a valid substitute for real coins. Not only that, but Tesla’s patron would have identified it instead Dogecoin as a substitute. This is because it would be much more suitable for transactions. Here is what he said during an interview with Time on the occasion of his appointment as Person of the Year 2021:

Basically, Bitcoin is not a good substitute for transactional currency. Even though it was created as a silly joke, Dogecoin is better suited for transactions.

From what he would have deduced this conclusion, which came in conjunction with his choice to accept Dogecoin for Tesla merchandise? According to Musk, Bitcoin’s transaction volume would be remarkably low. Furthermore, perhaps also for this reason, the cost of commissions per transaction is very high. This makes the queen of cryptocurrencies a store of value that investors want to keep, certainly not a “commodity” for sale or to be transferred with transactions.

Incidentally, this statement comes at just the right time. Dogecoin seems to be gaining momentum among cryptocurrencies. According to a recent survey, 74% of the investors interviewed revealed that they were aware of Dogecoin, while only 56% of Ethereum, second by market capitalization. Following Litecoin, Cardano and Tether’s USDT with an awareness of around 25%.

In short, to Elon Musk Bitcoin he doesn’t seem to like him anymore, but in fact it was already known that he has a soft spot for Dogecoin.