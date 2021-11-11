It may seem paradoxical but the invention of electricity has negatively conditioned the existence of man. The possibility of staying up late in front of the TV or continuing to work after dinner has radically changed our habits.

Being able to use artificial light to illuminate the dark hours have shifted the hours of life. Consequently, even the time of dinner is often delayed and even a lot. Doing so frequently happens to go to bed shortly after eating. Conversely, it is best to have lunch and dinner at this time when thyroid hormones and metabolism are at their peak. And this is because it is not only the quantity of food that is assimilated and the number of calories that count. Equally important are the hourly intervals in which meals are consumed.





The bad habit of having a late dinner has negative effects on everyone and not only on those with hypercholesterolemia or diabetes. But in particular, those who usually have high blood sugar and high lipid levels would do well to change some daily habits. In fact, we remind readers which total cholesterol values ​​not to exceed after the age of 50 to defend the cardiovascular system. And also consider that for triglycerides and LDL cholesterol under control here is how many hours to pass between dinner and breakfast. After all, those with intermediate cholesterol levels could help themselves with a healthy diet and constant physical exercise to lower them. Otherwise, here is at what age and with what bad cholesterol values ​​you need to take statins or lipid-lowering drugs

There are no doubts about the benefits that derive to the body if the daily intake of calories is reduced. In more recent studies they have also investigated the positive effects of the habit of respecting certain time intervals for eating. The results of the investigations in fact show a better regulation of cholesterol and triglyceride levels in subjects who anticipate dinner time. In particular, those who respect a time interval between 6 and 8 hours between dinner and breakfast avoid storing calories before going to bed. This assumes that you are not snacking after dinner and fasting until breakfast time.

In this way it is possible to limit food intake within 8/12 hours, avoiding accumulating energy in the last part of the day. Adopting these times forces the body to draw on glucose stores and to run out of them and then use the fat as energy. Studies confirm that this mechanism helps regulate not only the level of lipids, but also blood pressure. It also improves the rate of resting heartbeats and reduces the risk of inflammation, as well as preserving cell health.