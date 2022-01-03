Sports

“For Tuanzebe the only thing missing is the official nature. Insigne? A concrete Toronto offer, but he has not yet chosen”

Calciomercato Napoli, the latest updates on Tuanzebe and Insigne’s future

Napoli football news. On Radio Marte during the broadcast “Mars Sport Live“Intervened Luca Marchetti, Journalist

Calciomercato Napoli, the latest on Tuanzebe and Insigne

“Tuanzebe-Naples? Only officiality is missing. The negotiation has been finalized: there is an agreement between Napoli and the player’s club. This is a dry loan of 500 thousand euros, halfway to the initial requests and the right of redemption at the moment there is no mention of it. Compared to the Premier, our football is more technical and less physical, but I believe that as soon as he arrives, Tuanzebe will be thrown into the fray immediately.

Insigne-Toronto? There is no black and white, the Toronto offer is there, it is concrete and high and Insigne has taken it into consideration, but not everything is defined. Lorenzo did not choose his future and anything can still happen.

Parisi is in the sights of Napoli, but it is difficult for Empoli to miss him in January. However, he is a good player, very interesting ”.

