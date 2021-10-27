News

for users, #CulturaAmericana is much more

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The hashtag #CulturaAmericana entered the trending topics of Twitter Italy this morning and remained in first position for several hours. The reason? Thousands of users have opened a debate on American art, music, and literature, returning a complete photograph of American culture, in which not only the now hackneyed “cancel culture” emerges, but much more.

The initiative started with Giuliana Sonnati, aka “Reading Room”, a Tuscan book blogger who in 2011 opened a blog and a twitter page to discuss art and literature.

Today, his account boasts tens of thousands of followers. From film to painting, from poetry to photography. Users responded by citing thousands of works, films and poems that have made the history of American culture.

Loading...
Advertisements

We have all too often been used to associating the “culture of cancellation” with the overseas experience: from the anti-racist protests for the assassination of African American George W. Floyd (and the consequent attempts to remove statues or monuments considered symbols of slavery or colonial regimes) to criticism of Walt Disney for sexism, anti-Semitism and racism. And the list of personalities who have embraced this movement is long: the latest in chronological order is singer and actress Demi Lovato, who a few weeks ago warned against the use of the term “alien” to describe extraterrestrials, as all those who live outside the planet Earth could find it offensive, and a short time before had expressed the will to be called with the third person plural, “they”.

The US public debate, in fact, in recent years has been literally invaded by cancel culture. But if on the one hand the “culture of cancellation” is considered by many to be an important tool of social justice, through which to “silence” those who express opinions deemed offensive, for many others it is a phenomenon to be eradicated.“It turned into erasing history, encouraging lawlessness, silencing citizens and violating the free exchange of ideas, thoughts and words,” politicians said at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

853
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
706
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
688
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
608
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
572
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
466
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
463
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
462
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
362
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
359
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top