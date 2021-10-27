for users, #CulturaAmericana is much more

The hashtag #CulturaAmericana entered the trending topics of Twitter Italy this morning and remained in first position for several hours. The reason? Thousands of users have opened a debate on American art, music, and literature, returning a complete photograph of American culture, in which not only the now hackneyed “cancel culture” emerges, but much more.

The initiative started with Giuliana Sonnati, aka “Reading Room”, a Tuscan book blogger who in 2011 opened a blog and a twitter page to discuss art and literature.

Today, his account boasts tens of thousands of followers. From film to painting, from poetry to photography. Users responded by citing thousands of works, films and poems that have made the history of American culture.

We have all too often been used to associating the “culture of cancellation” with the overseas experience: from the anti-racist protests for the assassination of African American George W. Floyd (and the consequent attempts to remove statues or monuments considered symbols of slavery or colonial regimes) to criticism of Walt Disney for sexism, anti-Semitism and racism. And the list of personalities who have embraced this movement is long: the latest in chronological order is singer and actress Demi Lovato, who a few weeks ago warned against the use of the term “alien” to describe extraterrestrials, as all those who live outside the planet Earth could find it offensive, and a short time before had expressed the will to be called with the third person plural, “they”.

The US public debate, in fact, in recent years has been literally invaded by cancel culture. But if on the one hand the “culture of cancellation” is considered by many to be an important tool of social justice, through which to “silence” those who express opinions deemed offensive, for many others it is a phenomenon to be eradicated.“It turned into erasing history, encouraging lawlessness, silencing citizens and violating the free exchange of ideas, thoughts and words,” politicians said at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

