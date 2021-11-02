For vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson ok to booster after six months (with Pfizer)

Undersecretary for Health Costa anticipates AIFA’s decision on the recall for vaccinated people with Johnson & Johnson: “The intention is to indicate to everyone the heterologous administration, ie with mRna vaccine, after 6 months from inoculation or for whom wants even earlier “. In the next few hours, the official announcement from the Italian Medicines Agency will also arrive.

Who is immunized with the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will be able to do the recall after six months. The Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa anticipates the official communication of the Italian drug agency, which should arrive today. “On the new dose of anti-Covid vaccine for those who have received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose, the intention is to indicate to everyone the heterologous administration, ie with mRna vaccine, after 6 months from inoculation or for those who want even earlier. The decision of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) should arrive by today “. The Undersecretary for Health tells Ansa Andrea Costa. The decision affects one and a half million Italians, who have vaccinated themselves with Johnson & Johnson. After the official Aifa will come the circular of the Ministry of Health with all the details on inoculation and on obtaining the green pass. The technical-scientific committee of the drug agency should also communicate the green light for the third dose to under 60s.

According to the government member, therefore, the administration of the second dose, with an anti Covid messenger RNA vaccine – Pfizer / BioNTech is thought – could take place even before six months have elapsed from the inoculation of the J&J serum.

Aifa’s go-ahead was also confirmed by Professor Luca Richeldi, director of the Pneumology Unit of the Gemelli Irccs Polyclinic in Rome, who spoke at Agorà on Rai tre: “Credo that today the Technical Scientific Commission of the Italian Medicines Agency will give the green light to the indication to make the second dose for those who have made the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will have the function of a booster “. But “in perspective, the booster dose for the entire population will be a necessary and useful measure to have further protection from the risk, as we see in Israel”.

US, Ernest Lee Johnson executed despite mental disability. Amnesty: “Violates international law”

The additional dose of vaccine was also necessary in light of the rise in cases, which could soon lead to a fourth wave, also taking into account the decline in protection and the lowering of the level of antibodies that is recorded over time. The government has already authorized the third dose to all people over 60 who have completed the vaccination course for more than 6 months, and to all frailties. Within the year la dose booster it could also come for 50-year-olds and teachers, as Undersecretary Costa announced this morning.