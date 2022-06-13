For Van Basten, “Messi lacks personality”

With his seven Ballons d’Or conquered, Lionel Messi can easily apply for the title of the best player in history. It wouldn’t be stolen considering all that La Pulga has achieved. However, there are also some who are reluctant to put the PSG striker on a pedestal. Marco Van Basten, for example, does not even include him in his top 3 of the best players of all time.

“With Messi, you are not going to war”

In an interview with France Football, the former Dutch goleador said he prefers Maradona to Messi. And not only because he had the chance to cross paths with the first on the lawns of Serie A. “Pelé, Maradona and Cruyff are, for me, the three greatest players in history. As a kid, I wanted to be like Cruyff. It was my friend. I miss him (…) Pelé and Maradona were also incredible. Messi too is a magnificent player, but Maradona has always had more personality in a team. Messi is not the one who puts himself in front to go to war,” he said. Words that may not please the former Barcelona player too much, even if he is used to the spikes of his detractors.

Van Basten, who himself won the Ballon d’Or three times, also mentioned another trio for whom he has a lot of respect. “I don’t forget Cristiano Ronaldo, Platini or Zidane,” he added. At CR7, he must certainly be jealous of longevity, he who did not have the chance to have a long career due to a serious ankle injury. He hung up his boots at only 31 years old.