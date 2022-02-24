For Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, the decline in cryptocurrencies will help the less viable fall by the wayside

Vitalik Buteri during his visit to Buenos Aires

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin stated that many cryptocurrency developers would not be unhappy to see a continued drop in the price of digital currencies as it could kill off less viable projects.

Cryptocurrencies have fallen in recent weeks along with stocks as investors became more cautious about taking risks given persistent rises in inflation, anticipated interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and ongoing tensions. geopolitical. But the prospect of more losses and a bear market—in general, where prices fall 20% from a recent high—won’t deter some in the crypto world.Buterin told Bloomberg.

“People who are deeply involved in crypto, and especially building things, a lot of them welcome a bear market,” he said in an interview with the news outlet.

According to Business Insider, Ethereum’s native ether token is down 35% year-to-date, from $3,722 in early January to $2,608 in Monday’s latest checkbased on data from CoinMarketCap. While Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, is down 19% in 2022 so far as the broader market crashes.

In this context, Buterin said that the fall in prices separates the curious from the serious. That is why a “crypto winter”, when prices keep falling and do not recover for a long time, could be seen as a positive thing.

“Winters are the time when a lot of those apps go away, and you can see which projects are really sustainable in the long run, both in their models and their teams and their people,” said the ethereum co-founder.

The OpenSea NFT marketplace is an example of a project that made it through the last crypto winter. It was founded in December 2017, just a few days before cryptocurrency prices crashed. But in January this year, it reached 1 million active wallet users and a $13 billion valuation for the first time, having managed to hold its own through that market, according to BI.

Buterin was unsure if the crypto market was already in a new winter of losses or if it was just reflecting moves in other assets as digital currencies attract more mainstream investors.

“It looks like the crypto markets have flipped the switch from being this niche group that is controlled by a very specific group of participants and is pretty much disconnected from traditional markets, to something that behaves more and more like it is part of the financial mainstream. markets,” he said.

Notably, the cryptocurrency losses come alongside sharp declines for US stocks, and tech stocks in particular, which are riding a wave of risk aversion triggered by rising inflation, the prospect of a hit to the economy due to the expected increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, and the geopolitical tensions around Ukraine.

