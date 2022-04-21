For Wexler, “Last First Day” reveals a teenage universe “cruder and less naive” – Diario El Ciudadano y la Región

Actress Eleonora Wexler plays a policewoman in last first daya criminal thriller set in a high-class high school that lands this Thursday on the Flow platform, and in a chat with Telam He stressed that the series reveals a “cruder and much less naive” adolescent universe.

“Until now, no Argentine fiction had shown anything else,” Wexler said in statements to the aforementioned agency during the presentation of the fiction directed by Diego Palacio (post-mortem, Stockholm) which he leads together with the Spanish actor Marc Clotet, Rafael Spregelburd, Ana Celentano and Juana Viale.

The cast, eminently youthful, is completed by Minerva Casero, Santiago Achaga, Lautaro Rodríguez, Lion Federico Bagnis, Candela Saitta, Diego Benedetto and Agustina Benavides.

The series, co-produced by StoryLab and written by Lucas Molteni, Nacho Viale, Sol Levinton, Ricardo Morteo and Diego Palacio, offers a period fresco where excesses, hormones, the eternal adolescent search to belong and an unexpected tragedy coexist.

It is that in the midst of the lack of control of a party of the “last first day” of fifth year, organized by students of a prestigious school in a coastal city, between synthetic drugs and sex, Joaquín Vergara (Clotet), the charismatic biology teacher, is murdered. of the institution.

The crime takes place while Victoria Duval (Wexler), a police officer who had been transferred to the City of Buenos Aires after the death of her daughter, returned to her hometown to throw her ashes into the sea.

With a starting point for the character reminiscent of other female investigators on the small screen with scars of their own who risk everything to solve a crime, like the journalist played by Amy Adams in Sharp Objects or the policewomen who embody Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown and Elisabeth Moss in Top of the LakeDuval will look for more than just those responsible in the investigation.

“She decides to take the case to investigate who killed him and because, in addition, there is some healing in relation to the tragic death of her daughter,” said the actress with more than four decades of experience, who recently headed in cinema me girl, me princess and shone in theater with The Cursed Phaedra.

In each of the eight episodes that make up the proposal, Agent Duval will conduct interrogations with skill and detail in order to unravel the secrets that can help answer the unknowns of the case.

Within what seduced her from the proposal, Wexler recounted: “Diego Palacio, Nacho Viale in Storylab, they told me «we have a story that I would like you to read to see if it captivates you». So I started reading all eight chapters and devoured it. Right there I told him: “I want to do it”. I liked this thriller thing mixed with this world of teenagers, moments of drama, characters who seem to have a lot to hide and, in the middle, this policewoman who decides to take on the case because, somehow, the crime is related to the death of his daughter.

In addition and within the challenges that the character presented to her, the actress pointed out: “If you see her in flashbacks from the past, she was not the Victoria that she is now: losing her daughter in such a horrible way blocked her feelings and she dedicated herself to to work. Everything else had no more place. And she added: “To put together my character I imagined a woman who was a policeman from a coastal town and the towns have this «small town» thing, where everyone knows everyone. But I did not work on her from the side of “policewoman” but from that of a mine that she dedicates herself to that, she likes what she makes of her and that from what she happens to her, she becomes much more addicted”.

From the title, the series aims to reflect a very recent tradition related to lack of control and a conceptualization of the adolescent that is not usually represented on the screen. “I have a teenage daughter who is about to turn 18 and after doing this series I started to ask myself: «What’s up? How much do I know about what she does? And on the “last first day” it is us, the adults, who allow certain things too. I think there is something that comes with adolescents and that is that now there are certain prejudices that no longer exist related to sexuality, so there are no labels. In fact, the name of the series was going to be that because there are no real labels: they are, they feel, they live”, said Wexler who, regarding the current situation of national fiction in the sea of ​​offers generated by the platforms, analyzed: “ The more supply there is, the stronger we have to become as an industry and raise the bar of what we are going to tell more and more. There is talent, there are directors, there are authors, there are actors, very talented people behind the camera and every time the bar has to be higher to be able to compete”.

