for what signs it will be a year of rebirth – Time





What will 2022 be like for the stars? The first days of the new year see the forecasts for the various signs as usual. Astrologer Ada Alberti explained to Mattino 5 the “trends” written in the stars in her 2022 horoscope. Here are her predictions, sign by sign.

ARIES: the sign will be able to close the circle on old family issues and solve different situations, especially starting from May 11 in po





TAURUS: to be successful in the job it will be necessary to take care of public relations more, even the affective sphere will be favored in 2022 for those born in May

GEMINI: the sign will have to engage in work and resolve an old question related to the profession that can be resolved starting from May

CANCER success and fertility for the sign that in 2022 will be able to take important steps forward





LEO: work will be in the foreground and the sign will also be able to think about taking out a mortgage in the coming months

VIRGO: couple projects are favored for the sign that will have to make clear some work collaboration

LIBRA: good work for the sign that will experience improvements in the new year

SCORPIO the next few months will be marked by fertility, children and love for the sign that will be very creative





SAGITTARIUS: There will be a lot of work to be done and issues in the house to be resolved

CAPRICORN: the sign will be favored in the first part of the year, will be able to think about important changes and focus on friendships

AQUARIUS: There will be a number of house-related expenses, but the money will return

PISCES: Jupiter in the sign will bring regeneration and love in the new year