Among talking birds and bubbles that feel alone, even mineral waters keep us company. Among the many mineral waters that we might like, we should go for the healthiest ones. Because not all of them would be equally so and some might be more suitable for our age and our physiological characteristics.

Water is good for purification, but that’s not all

We have been accustomed since we were small to being rightly told to drink at least one and a half liters of water a day to purify ourselves. As doctors and scientists remind us, the water we consume every day would also be essential for:

regulate metabolism and digestion;

maintain the correct body temperature.

2 fundamental actions, but which often go unnoticed compared to those perhaps best known and sponsored. Let us remember that water, with all its nutrients, would also be essential for the survival of the cells of our body.

For women’s daily health, these are the most recommended mineral waters to drink every day to purify the liver and body

We are so used to taking the water pack and putting it in the cart that we often don’t think about an important division. Indeed, experts remind us that every age of our life should have its own reference water:

for children, we should look for the one that is richest in minerals important in growth, such as calcium, fluoride and magnesium;

for boys and adolescents, the advice would be to drink water that is on average rich in calcium and magnesium;

while for adults, one should look for a specific water for the type of life they lead. In other words, it would be advisable to take water that contains those substances that can quickly restore those that are lost. In this, the advice of our doctor becomes very important.

The most suitable for women

For the daily health of women who may have passed the age of fifty, experts remind us that the best water would be the one rich in calcium. Above all, it should be remembered that at a certain age, the brain would send out fewer thirst impulses. Therefore, the ideal would still be to continue drinking the famous liter and a half a day of waters with a good content of calcium and magnesium sulphate.

