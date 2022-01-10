World

“For years I locked myself up in pain”: Eleonora Daniele remembers that terrible drama

Eleonora Daniele decided to remember that terrible drama during her last interview: her moving words.

Talk back Eleonora Daniele outside the cameras of ‘Italian Stories’, his talk show live on Rai 2. In fact, the presenter gave an interview to ‘TV Smiles and Songs‘, recounting the disappearance of his brother Luigi. In the last weeks of 2021, the presenter also dedicated her book to the late brother. The book, titled ‘When I look you in the eye‘, traces the life of the deceased loved one.

In her last interview, Daniele said: “The book about his life is out now thanks to my daughter Carlotta“. The presenter then went on to reveal an important detail regarding her life stating: “For years I have locked myself up in pain, his birth helped me shake him off“. So let’s go and see the latest interview released by the well-known face of Rai.

Eleonora Daniele mourns the death of her brother: “I wondered every day”

Eleonora Daniele
Eleonora Daniele therefore wanted to tell TV Smiles and Songs the pain for the disappearance of his brother. In fact, the presenter said to the weekly: “As a young girl I often wondered why me and not him?“. Speaking instead of autism, a pathology that afflicted her brother, Daniele then added: “Ignorance is a wall to climb, but there are also others such as maddening bureaucracy and the chronic lack of funds for operators“.

But during the interview, the presenter also got to talk about Mara Venier and the relationship he has with the protagonist of ‘Sunday In‘. In fact, Daniele revealed how Mara is a person who really knows how to love. Words to honey then for the colleague in Rai, which is not only loved by the public at home but also by the entire public service staff.

