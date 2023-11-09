For you! Chris Brown changes the date and will release the album “11:11” Amanha for the sixth time

stop tudo, Chris Brown announced that the album “11:11“More Sedo will be launched, that is, in the early hours of the sixth fair!! Now wow!

The meaning of all the words or the number “11” (name, date, time and music volume) is very legal and important, in this question of sales strategy, there must be something wrong. Accounting for sales and streams in the United States begins on the sixth fair and ends on the following fifth fair, otherwise a Saturday release would result in it missing a day of numbers (mainly on Board,

The decision can then be made by Chris Brown’s equipment and recorder. It was on your IG to deliver the news with a short video and the legend: “Giving you the album Más Sedo… It will be released tomorrow night at 9 pm on the west coast. 00:00 Eastern Midnight”, of the Brazilians For this, it will be available at 2 am Brazilian time. Because an informative publication helps any artist, the notice’s video reached 1 million views in just 1 hour.

Now that the release of Changes is in our hands, we will wait for Saturday’s launch for our news! Therefore it is very important to spread this news.

Concerned?

Oppa, oppa! “Protect Album”11:11by Chris Brown is available on Spotify and we can see the tracklist.

An alleged song with Justin Bieber called “double negative“First mentioned by Chris, it was replaced by”Scene“Ou pelo les seems to be other music.

Veja: