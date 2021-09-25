For Your Own Good, Robert Downey Jr and Greg Berlanti at work on the new HBO Max series

Robert Downey Jr. and Greg Berlanti have joined forces for a new HBO Max production. This is the adaptation of Samantha Downing’s upcoming novel entitled For Your Own Good and it seems that for the moment, the two are looking for a showrunner.

Not much is known about For Your Own Good yet as its release is scheduled for next July. From the information in our possession, we know that this book is set in the halls of the prestigious Belmont Academy in New England where a teacher respected by all, hides a dark secret that only the reader is aware of. The author, who has previously written other successful novels, will also be a producer and consultant on this HBO Max series. For Your Own Good is the second of her books to receive an adaptation. In fact, Amazon and Nicole Kidman are working together on a film based on My Lovely Wife.

Robert Downey Jr. after reaping excellent results with Sweet Tooth continues to put potential successes into production. In fact, remember that the Team Downey run by former Iron Man and his wife Susan produced for the big screen The Judge in 2014 and Dolittle in 2020 while, for the small screen it produced Perry Mason, the series dedicated to the protagonist of the novels written by Erle Stanley Gardner, which has already been renewed for a second season.

