for Zinédine Zidane, “never say never” — Foot11.com

Mentioned at Paris Saint-Germain for weeks, Zinedine Zidane will not be the next coach of PSG. However, in the columns of L’Équipe, the 98 world champion did not close the door to the capital club. More

Long weeks of speculation

Even if Mauricio Pochettino still has a contract that runs until 2023, the Argentinian technician will, barring an incredible turnaround, leave the post of Paris Saint-Germain coach this summer. To succeed him, the leaders of PSG have long dreamed of getting their hands on Zinédine Zidane, free since last year and his departure from Real Madrid. Finally, the ex-number 10 will not land in the capital this summer, leaving the field open to Christophe Galtier, French Ligue 1 champion with Lille in 2021. Not enough to close the track definitively, however.

Zinedine Zidane’s name continues to be linked with PSG (iconsport)

“If I go back to a club, it’s to win”, says Zidane

In a long interview with L’Équipe, Zinédine Zidane explained that the rumor sending him to PSG was closed for this summer, but that it was not necessarily in time. ” Never say never. Especially when you are a coach today. But the question is moot. This is absolutely irrelevant. When I was a player, I had the choice, almost all the clubs. Coach, there aren’t fifty clubs I can go to. There are two or three possibilities. This is the current reality“, detailed ZZ.

Coach, we have much less choice than player. If I go back to a club, it’s to win. I say this with all modesty. That’s why I can’t go anywhere. For other reasons, too, I might not be able to go everywhere. Zinédine Zidane, in the columns of L’Équipe.

To celebrate his 50th birthday, Zinédine Zidane gave “L’Équipe” an exceptional interview. Without concealing anything, he looks back on his past as a player and coach, but also talks about his future which, he hopes, will again pass through the France team. https://t.co/uUAYeHxFaC pic.twitter.com/LCaq3YqVYd — THE TEAM (@theteam) June 22, 2022

As the immense competitor that he is, Zinédine Zidane knows that all the conditions must be met to go and win trophies. ” To win, many elements come into play. It’s a global context. Me, I know what I need to win. So, of course, you can’t win, but I know it takes at least this, this and this. And I want to put everything on my side to optimize the victory“said the Ballon d’Or 98. Who is therefore destined for a coaching position. Before taking the lead of PSG in stride?