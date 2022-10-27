For Zoe Saldana, the start of filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was bitter

Although Marvel Studios has not yet officially indicated what it intends to do with this franchise after its next installment, so far everything indicates that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will be the farewell to the version we know of the space heroes of the MCU.

After all, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Not only will it wrap up the trilogy that kicked off in 2014, but it will also likely be James Gunn’s last film for Marvel Studios in the wake of his new role as head of DC Studios.

In that sense, in a recent interview with EW Zoe Saldana, the actress behind Gamora, remarked that it was not easy to film the movie.

“(Filming) started off sour at first because you’re obviously looking forward to the ending, but I’m very happy that I got to work once again with some great people.” Saldana said. “I had an evolution that I witnessed, but also my director and my cast. I felt very blessed and grateful. It was a very sweet farewell, I must say.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will have a prelude to the team’s Christmas space that will arrive on Disney Plus on November 25, but there are still not many details about the plot of the film that will debut in May 2023.