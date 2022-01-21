Forbes, among the top 50 Italian billionaires: the brothers Rocca (Tenaris), Bombassei (Brembo) and Percassi (Atalanta)

Money and sins are hard to judge, goes the saying. The US magazine Forbes, however, draws up the ranking of the richest in the world and among these there are also many Italians.

As far as our country is concerned, the richest man in Italy is Giovanni Ferrero, the homonymous company that produces the Nutella, with assets of $ 33.3 billion (and 40th richest man in the world). In second place is the founder of Luxottica Leonardo Del Vecchio (and family) with 32.9 billion dollars (62nd in the world). Third step of the podium for Stefano Pessina with $ 9.5 billion (and ranks 234 worldwide), president of Walgreens Boots Alliance, the world’s largest health and wellness company.

Among the top ten there are also Massimiliana Landini Aleotti at the head of the Menarini pharmaceutical group (with 7 billion dollars, 256th in the world), Silvio Berlusconi (7.5 billion, in the world it ranks 327th), Giorgio Armani (7 billion), Piero Ferrari (5.5 billion), Gustavo Denegri president of DiaSorin, a biotech that produces reagent kits widely used in the two years of the Covid pandemic with 5.4 billion, Augusto and Giorgio Perfetti (5.1 billion) the Italian-Dutch candy giant of brands such as Mentos, Chupa Chups and Golia.

In the Italian ranking there is also room for the world of football with Renzo Rosso, patron of Vicenza and co-founder of Diesel (2.6 billion and 21st place in Italy), John Elkann (2.2 billion for the entrepreneur who also holds shares in Juventus with his family, 24th place in Italy), Antonio Percassi (Atalanta) 44th with 1.2 billion dollars, the former Inter president Massimo Moratti (1.5 billion, 39th place).

Finally, among the richest people in Italy, also four members of the Benetton family: in 19th place with assets of 3.4 billion dollars for Giuliana and Luciano, 31st Sabrina with 1.8 and 35th Barbara with 1.6.

Forbes 2021 Italian billionaires ranking

Giovanni Ferrero ($ 33.3 billion) Leonardo Del Vecchio and family (32.9) Stefano Pessina (9.5) Massimiliana Landini and family (9.4) Silvio Berlusconi and family (7.5) Giorgio Armani (7) Piero Ferrari (5.5) Gustavo Denegri (5.4) Luca Garavoglia (5.2) Augusto and Giorgio Perfetti (5.1 billion) Patrizio Bertelli (5) Miuccia Prada (5) Giuseppe De ‘Longhi and family (4.9) Alessandra Garavoglia (4.4) Remo Ruffini (4.1) Sergio Stevanato (3.7) Paolo and Gianfelice Mario Rocca (3.7) Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone (3.6) ù Giuliana Benetton (3.4) Luciano Benetton (3.4) Renzo Rosso (2.6) Alberto Bombassei (2.6) Brunello Cucinelli and family (2.5) John Elkann (2.2) Luigi Cremonini and family (2.2) Marina Prada (2.1) Alberto Prada (2.1) Maria Franca Fissolo (2.1) Nicola Bulgari (2) Romano Minozzi (1.9) Sabrina Benetton (1.8) Sandro Veronesi and family (1.7) Marina Caprotti (1.6) Giuliana Caprotti (1.6) Barbara Benetton (1.6) Mario Moretti Polegato and family (1.6) Diego Della Valle (1.6) Paolo Bulgari (1.5) Massimo Moratti (1.5) Antonio Marcegaglia (1.3) Emma Marcegaglia (1.3) Domenico Dolce (1,2) Stefano Gabbana (1.2) Antonio Percassi (1.2) Nerio Alessandri (1.1) Enrico Preziosi (1) Simona Giorgetta (1) Andrea Della Valle (1) Manfredi Lefebvre D’Ovidio (1)

