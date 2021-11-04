Forbes – Inter, Zhang Jindong is no longer in the ranking of the 100 richest in China

The Nerazzurri owner saw his assets shrink, he also lost control of Suning.com

Zhang Jindong is no longer among the hundred richest billionaires in China. This is what Forbes’ annual list of the 100 richest men reveals. The patron of Inter is no longer ranking. The coronavirus put its companies at risk and lost control of Suning.com. In 56th position last year, with assets of almost 7.4 billion dollars, the Nerazzurri owner saw his assets collapse.

In China it was the year of the crisis of the Evergrande giant and of the technology giants and Suning operates precisely in that sector. Despite the crisis – explains Forbes – “Chinese billionaires have never been so rich. The total assets of the members of the new China’s 100 Richest from Forbes it is in fact 1,480 billion dollars: 150 more than last year “.

China’s richest entrepreneur is Zhong Shanshan, the king of mineral water, with assets of 65.9 billion dollars. In second place in the standings there is Zhang Yiming, which thanks to TikTok has earned the most in the last year. Its assets went from 27.7 to 59.4 billion dollars. Zhang, 37, is also the only one under 40 in the standings. Get on the podium Robin Zheng, president of a battery company – Contemporary Amperex Technology – which had already produced nine billionaires in May. Zheng has assets of 50.8 billion (it was 20.1 a year ago). In the ranking of the top 10 Jack Ma, who however saw his assets fall from 65.6 million last year to 41.5 in 2021.

November 4, 2021 (change November 4, 2021 | 19:00)

