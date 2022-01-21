Forbes, Italian billionaires are growing (with the pandemic): 13 new entries. From Elkann to Della Valle, the complete list

Italians among the richest in the world: 13 new entries

In the 21 months of the Covid-19 pandemic – precisely from March 2020 to November 2021 – they have been well 13 Italian “paperoni” (out of a total of 49) to have entered the Forbes list of the richest men in the world, in the face of over one million individuals (400,000 families) “plunged into poverty”. According to Oxam’s report, which had already revealed that the ten richest men in the world doubled their wealth during the period of the health emergency, the aggregate value of the assets of the super-rich grew by 56%, reaching 185 billion euros. The non-governmental organization denounces an ever wider gap between these assets and the poor population, which in fact it has defined as «DisuguItalia». The 40 richest Italian billionaires – as reconstructed by Forbes, the “Bible of billionaires” – possess the equivalent of the net wealth of 30% of the poorest Italians (18 million adults).

Here are the top 10 of the richest Italians, according to Forbes, and the 13 new entries of 2022.

