News

Forbes: Kylie Jenner not a true billionaire, magazine reveals

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Protagonists

May 30, 2020 – 11:57 am

The influencer is no longer or perhaps never was a billionaire. The famous magazine launched the news. Kim Kardashian’s half-sister allegedly lied about her real earnings

from Gian Luca Bauzano

From billionaire to small match girl. Almost. At least according to what Forbes magazine declared against Kylie Jenner of the strange Kardashian family. Forbes, after having praised the success of Kim Kardashian’s half-sister for her goals as a manager, also dedicating a cover to her, decided to investigate her and her turnover with many zeros derived from the beauty world. He discovered the unthinkable. From an investigation conducted by Chase Peterson-Withorn and Madeline Berg, it seems to have emerged that Kylie Jenner and her mother Kris have “inflated” the zeros of the data also providing false documentation regarding their wealth and in particular the results of the cosmetics company Kylie Cosmetics. Jenner would have declared a gain of 360 million dollars for the year 2018, while, according to the Coty company that today owns the line, this would be about half: the earnings would amount to “only” 125 million. Jenner replied with a tweet in which he denies the inaccurate, inaccurate article, as well as claiming that he never lied. To be able to list 100 other fundamental things in her existence, rather than deciding how rich she is. Open war on the Kardashian clan is announced

Loading...
Advertisements
Ap

Ap

May 30, 2020 | 11:57

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
668
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
536
News

Cinema, all films out in October
447
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
388
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
342
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
310
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
307
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
294
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
288
News

The films coming to theaters in October 2021, from No time to die to Venom 2
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top