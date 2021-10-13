Forbes: Kylie Jenner not a true billionaire, magazine reveals

From billionaire to small match girl. Almost. At least according to what Forbes magazine declared against Kylie Jenner of the strange Kardashian family. Forbes, after having praised the success of Kim Kardashian’s half-sister for her goals as a manager, also dedicating a cover to her, decided to investigate her and her turnover with many zeros derived from the beauty world. He discovered the unthinkable. From an investigation conducted by Chase Peterson-Withorn and Madeline Berg, it seems to have emerged that Kylie Jenner and her mother Kris have “inflated” the zeros of the data also providing false documentation regarding their wealth and in particular the results of the cosmetics company Kylie Cosmetics. Jenner would have declared a gain of 360 million dollars for the year 2018, while, according to the Coty company that today owns the line, this would be about half: the earnings would amount to “only” 125 million. Jenner replied with a tweet in which he denies the inaccurate, inaccurate article, as well as claiming that he never lied. To be able to list 100 other fundamental things in her existence, rather than deciding how rich she is. Open war on the Kardashian clan is announced