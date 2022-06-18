Entertainment

Forbes List | America’s Richest Self Made Women 2022

The fall of the US stock market this spring has tested the mettle of the members of the eighth annual Forbes list of America’s richest self-made women and has pushed down the fortunes of these 100 businesswomen, executives and artists to a collective value of 111 billion dollars, a drop of 6% compared to last year’s value. It has also helped lower the admission cap to $215 million, down from $225 million a year ago. Thirty-eight of the 100 on the list are worth less than they are in 2021, but 51 are wealthier, including seven newcomers and seven other returning women. ranking after previously leaving.

The Billionaire Roofing & Construction Supplies Diane Hendricks tops the list for the fifth year in a row. The residential housing boom has pushed sales of ABC Supply, a company she co-founded with her husband Ken (died 2007), to $15 billion in 2021. Her fortune has risen to an estimated $12.2 billion. , compared to 11 billion dollars a year ago.

