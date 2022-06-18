Forbes List | America’s Richest Self Made Women 2022

The fall of the US stock market this spring has tested the mettle of the members of the eighth annual Forbes list of America’s richest self-made women and has pushed down the fortunes of these 100 businesswomen, executives and artists to a collective value of 111 billion dollars, a drop of 6% compared to last year’s value. It has also helped lower the admission cap to $215 million, down from $225 million a year ago. Thirty-eight of the 100 on the list are worth less than they are in 2021, but 51 are wealthier, including seven newcomers and seven other returning women. ranking after previously leaving.

The Billionaire Roofing & Construction Supplies Diane Hendricks tops the list for the fifth year in a row. The residential housing boom has pushed sales of ABC Supply, a company she co-founded with her husband Ken (died 2007), to $15 billion in 2021. Her fortune has risen to an estimated $12.2 billion. , compared to 11 billion dollars a year ago.

right behind her, at number two is Judy Faulkner, founder of Epic Systems, the electronic medical records firm based in Wisconsin. Revenue grew 13% in 2021 to $3.8 billion. Faulkner, who owns 47% of the private business, is worth $6.7 billion, up $200 million from last year.

Among the new faces: movie star Sandra Bullockwhose three-decade film career boasts such hits as Speed (1994), Gravity (2013) and Ocean’s 8 (2018). At 57 years old, she stars in her latest film, Lost Cityfor which he was reportedly paid $20 million.

Another newcomer: the appellant judge of SharkTankEmma Grede, who is a founding partner and chief product officer of Kim Kardashian’s firm (also on the list), Skims. Paige Mycoskie debuts after the growth of her 1970s-inspired California fashion brand, Aviator Nation, which she founded after working at a Venice Beach surf shop. One newcomer who proves age knows no bounds is octogenarian Betsy Cohen, who was an early investor in SPAC, long before they returned to Earth.

Reese Witherspoon returns to the list after dropping out last year– Sold a majority stake in his production company, Hello Sunshine, to a Blackstone-funded media group in August last year. Some of the others who are back on the list after previously dropping out: former tennis star and investor Maria Sharapova; the mother of the Kardashian clan, Kris Jenner; and General Dynamics CEO Phebe Novakovic.

Of the 100 members of the list, 24 are multimillionaires, two less than a year ago. Dating app co-founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd was the world’s youngest self-made billionaire woman last year for 10 months, but Bumble shares fell nearly 65% ​​from their asking price. IPO in February 2021. Wolfe Herd is ranked 33rd this year, with an estimated value of $740 million.

23andMe co-founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki was a billionaire last year, but shares of the genetic testing and drug development company have fallen nearly 80% since the merger with SPAC in June 2021. In percentage terms, its fortune fell 73%, more than anyone else on the list. He is ranked 87th this year, with an estimated value of $300 million, down $800 million from last year.

The one who has won the most in percentage terms this year is Eren Ozmen (No. 10), whose fortune grew 85% from last year to $2.6 billion. Sierra Nevada Corp., the aerospace and defense company she runs and co-owns with her husband, spun off its space business unit, Sierra Space, raising $1.4 billion at a $4.5 billion valuation, increasing her fortune. at 1.2 billion dollars.

Total, 14 of those that were on last year’s list have fallenincluding StitchFix’s Katrina Lake and Wall Street investment star Cathie Wood.

As in previous years, most of the list’s members live in California. There are 42 in the Golden State this year, up from 46 last year, including artist and cosmetics entrepreneur Rihanna (No. 21); Gap co-founder Doris Fisher (M.° 12); and newcomer Emma Grede, who moved from London to Los Angeles in 2017. Ten live in New York, including fashion entrepreneur Tory Burch (No. 25). Another ten, in Texas, two more than a year ago: newcomers Sandra Bullock and Paige Mycoskie, though Mycoskie has several homes in California, where she has her company headquartered.

the richest women

Diane Hendricks, owner of ABC Supply, worth $12.2 billion. Judy Faulkner, CEO and founder of Epic Systems, worth $6.7 billion. Judy Love, founder of Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, is worth $5.2 billion. Johnelle Hunt, co-founder of the firm JB Hunt Transport, is worth an estimated $4.3 billion. (Tie) Johnelle Hunt, co-founder of Little Caesars pizzerias and owner of the Detroit Red Wings, is worth an estimated $4.3 billion. (Tie). Thai Lee, founder of SHI International, has an estimated fortune of $4.1 billion. Gail Miller, founder of the Miller Group with her husband, is worth an estimated $4 billion. (Tie). Lynda Resnick, co-owner of Wonderful Co., is worth $4 billion. (Tie). Meg Whitman, a former eBay director for a decade and supervisor of Hewlett-Packard’s division of HP and HPE, is worth an estimated $3.1 billion. Oprah Winfrey, a former Spanx and Maven Clinic host and investor, is worth an estimated $2.6 billion. (Tie). Eren Ozmen, co-founder and co-owner of the Sierra Nevada aerospace company, is worth an estimated $2.6 billion.

The celebrities richer

Rihanna (No.21): $1.4 billion Kylie Jenner (No. 41): $600 million Madonna (No.47): $575 million Taylor Swift (No. 48): $570 million Celine Dion (No. 60): $470 million Beyonce Knowles (No. 61): $450 million Reese Witherspoon (No. 65): $430 million Barbra Streisand (No. 66): $420 million Dolly Parton (No. 74): $375 million Serena Williams (No. 90): $260 million Kris Jenner (No. 93): $230 million Sandra Bullock (No. 96): $225 million Maria Sharapova (No. 97): $220 million

Methodology

To compile net values, we value individual assets, including holdings in public companies, using share prices as of May 13, 2022. We value private companies in consultation with outside experts and compare them conservatively with public companies. To be eligible for the list, women must have substantially made their own fortunes in the US and/or be US citizens or permanent residents. While none inherited their wealth, some climbed higher and overcame more obstacles to break into the ranks. To measure how far some have come, women are given a score of 6 (hired hand) to 10 (rags-to-riches entrepreneurs). We try to examine the numbers with all the participants on the list. Some cooperated, others did not. Ages are as of June 14, 2022.

Click here for the full list.