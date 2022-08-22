Forbes List | Sandra Bullock and the other newcomers to the ‘ranking’

The stock market crash of the spring of 2022 has caused some real repercussions, though thankfully it hasn’t slowed down a crop of successful female entrepreneurs, executives and artists. Seven newcomers joined Forbes’ 2022 list of America’s Richest Self-Made Womenbuilding fortunes in industries ranging from technology to fashion to banking.

The new arrivals are between the ages of 27 and 80 and hail from five states. Each is worth at least $215 million, the cutoff for making this year’s 100-woman list. Together, the rookies are worth a combined $2.3 billion, Forbes estimates. The best known is the superstar actress Sandra Bullockwho has spent more than three decades in front of the camera on such hits as Gravity Y the propositionand at 57, he is still earning millions for his movie roles.

Also new to the list is Betsy Cohen, 80, one of the first female CEOs of banks in the United States.who in recent years has invested in multiple mergers and acquisitions of the financial firm SPAC.

Three newcomers successfully tapped into consumers stuck at home during the pandemic. Paige Mycoskie found millions of customers for her Aviator Nation, an American-made clothing company known for selling retro-looking rainbow-striped hoodies for $190 each. The brand took off dressing artists like Jennifer Lawrence, Jay-Z, Robert Downey Jr. and Selena Gomez; sales increased from $70 million in 2020 to $110 million in 2021. Rachel Drori, aiming to change the frozen food industry through her plant-based food delivery company, Daily Harvest, also assured investments from multiple sports idols and a celebrity chef. Emma Grede, the first black woman investor on ABC’s Shark Tank, was a founding partner and chief product officer of Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and underwear firm Skims, among other entrepreneurial ventures.

Two of the richest newcomers on this year’s list made their fortunes through technology— one who is deeply involved in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence and another whose company took off with the rise of personal computers. Lucy Guo, 27, co-founded Scale AI in 2016. Venture investors valued the company at $7.3 billion in 2021. Guo left Scale in 2017 but kept a stake of just under 6%. Patricia Gallup co-founded computer reseller PC Connection in 1982, when most Americans didn’t own personal computers. She and her co-founder started with $8,000 in savings and grew it into a publicly traded company with $2.9 billion in sales last year.

These are the newcomers to Forbes’ 2022 list of the richest self-made women in America:

Lucy Guo

Net worth: $440 million

Font: artificial intelligence

Guo debuts thanks to a nearly 6% stake in the startup artificial intelligence company Scale AI, which was valued by private investors at $7.3 billion in 2021. She studied computer science at Carnegie Mellon University, but left to work as an intern. While working at Quora, she met Alexandr Wang, with whom she co-founded Scale. The pair made the Forbes Under 30 list in 2018, the same year Guo left the company. She co-founded early-stage venture capital firm Backend Capital in 2019 and in April 2022 she launched Moment, which she describes as a “web3 platform for creators.”

Patricia Gallup

Net worth: $360 million

Font: IT reseller

In 1982, Gallup founded PC Connection, a Merrimack, New Hampshire-based computer distributor, with David Hall. The two backpackers had met while working as a support crew on the Appalachian Trail. They used $8,000 in savings to launch the company, capturing the growing PC market. It went public in 1998 and reported nearly $2.9 billion in sales in 2021. Now called Connection, its clients include small businesses and public sector departments. She has a 27% stake and serves as president.

Emma Green

Net worth: $360 million

Font: clothing

Grede is the CEO of Good American, the fashion brand she launched with Khloe Kardashian in 2016. She is also the co-founder of chemical-free cleaning brand Safely with Kris Jenner; she and a founding partner and chief product officer of Kim Kardashian’s Skims, of which Grede’s husband is CEO. Raised in East London by a single mother, Grede started a newspaper route at age 12, saving her pennies to buy fashion magazines. She founded the marketing agency ITB Worldwide in 2008 and is the first black woman to act as an investor on the popular ABC series Shark Tank.

Rachel Drori

Net worth: $350 million

Font: food delivery service

The former executive of marketing de Gilt Groupe started the Daily Harvest frozen meal delivery service in 2015 and funded it with $25,000 of his savings. He started making milkshakes on weekends in a rented commercial kitchen in New York City’s Queens borough, paying his teenage nephews $20 a night to have them delivered to Manhattan. Pregnant with her first child, she promised that she would not quit her day job until orders from strangers exceeded purchases from friends and family by five times. She got it in two months. In November, Daily Harvest, which now sells frozen bowls, parfaits, flatbreads and more, raised $100 million from private investors at a $1.1 billion valuation; Drori owns an estimated 35% stake. Famous investors include Gwyneth Paltrow, Serena Williams, snowboarder Shaun White, and chef Bobby Flay.

Paige Mycoskie

Net worth: $350 million

Font: clothing

While working at a Venice Beach surf shop in 2007, Mycoskie founded Aviator Nation, the company that sells 1970s-inspired smiley face hoodies that took off during the pandemic. The company hit $110 million in sales last year and has expanded to 17 US retail stores, including a gym in Los Angeles. Mycoskie has never made outside investments for Aviator Nation and relies solely on growing bank credit lines.

betty cohen

Net worth: $230 million

Font: banking, investments

A lawyer by training, Cohen founded the Philadelphia-based Jefferson Bank in 1974, becoming one of the first female CEOs of banks in the United States. She sold Jefferson in 1999, then founded Delaware-based bank The Bancorp, which she led as CEO until late 2014. More recently, she and her son Daniel completed SPAC mergers with seven companies, including financial advisory firm Perella Weinberg. Partners, which began trading on the Nasdaq in June 2021.

Sandra Bullock

Net worth: 225 million

Font: Films

Bullock owes his fortune to more than three decades in front of the camera, appearing in blockbusters over the years like Speed (1994), Gravity (2013) and Ocean’s 8 (2018). In a youth-obsessed Hollywood, he has defied the odds by landing some of his biggest roles, and biggest paychecks, after age 50 (he’s now 57). He reportedly raised $20 million for his latest film, Lost City (2022). She owns more than $60 million in real estate, including a house in Manhattan, a mansion in Beverly Hills, and an estate in Malibu.