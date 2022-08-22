Entertainment

Forbes List | Sandra Bullock and the other newcomers to the ‘ranking’

The stock market crash of the spring of 2022 has caused some real repercussions, though thankfully it hasn’t slowed down a crop of successful female entrepreneurs, executives and artists. Seven newcomers joined Forbes’ 2022 list of America’s Richest Self-Made Womenbuilding fortunes in industries ranging from technology to fashion to banking.

The new arrivals are between the ages of 27 and 80 and hail from five states. Each is worth at least $215 million, the cutoff for making this year’s 100-woman list. Together, the rookies are worth a combined $2.3 billion, Forbes estimates. The best known is the superstar actress Sandra Bullockwho has spent more than three decades in front of the camera on such hits as Gravity Y the propositionand at 57, he is still earning millions for his movie roles.

