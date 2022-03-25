Forbes names the Yankees the most millionaire franchise in the MLB

New York Yankees is in first place from an important list of a famous magazine. This because the magazine Forbes announced that the Bronx organization is the millionaire franchise in the entire Major League Baseball (MLB). Although it is no secret that the Yankees have a lot of capital, it was revealed how much they are worth.

Forbes has revealed in its most recent list that among the 30 teams that make up the Major Leagues, the New York Yankees are the franchise with the highest economic value and the most millionaire.

According to the famous recista specializing in business and finance, the Bronx organization is valued at $6 billion dollars, an amount that puts it above others such as the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York is characterized by being one of the teams with the highest payrolls in what is considered the “best baseball in the world,” a situation that could be counterproductive due to the luxury tax issue.

Forbes added in its publication that the value of MLB teams would have increased by 9% as a result of the new collective agreement and that in 2023 it could rise due to the new advertising rules on uniforms.