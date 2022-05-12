Forbes ranking: Lionel Messi is the highest paid sportsman of the year

The famous American magazine Forbes unveiled this Thursday, its annual ranking of the highest paid athletes on the planet. Lionel Messi sits at the top of this ranking this year, with an estimated income of $130 million.

Landed at PSG this summer, like the one who was to take the French club to the next level, Lionel Messi had a rather disappointing season. Author of only 4 goals in Ligue 1, the Argentine striker was ghostly during the elimination of his team, in the round of 16 of the Champions League by Real Madrid. If everything did not go as planned on the sporting level, the Sevenfold Golden Ball is still at the top of a ranking this year.

Indeed, Lionel Messi is the highest paid sportsman on the planet over the current year, according to a ranking published by Forbes on Thursday. The Argentine’s earnings, over the last twelve months, are estimated at $130m. His playing contract earned him $75 million and his advertising revenue $55 million. He is ahead of American basketball superstar Lebron James. The Los Angeles Lakers player gleaned $121.2 million over the same period. The top 3 is completed by Cristiano Ronaldo and his 115 million dollars in income.

The rest of the ranking published by Forbes includes another footballer, in the person of Neymar. The PSG striker pocketed $95 million. There are also three other basketball players, Stephen Curry ($92.8 million), Kevin Durant ($92.1 million) and Giannis Antetokounmpo ($80.9 million). The top 10 is completed by tennis player Roger Federer ($90.7 million), boxer Canelo Alvarez ($90 million) and American footballer Tom Brady ($83.9 million).

