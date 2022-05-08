Forbes ranking – Rihanna enters the billionaire club

While she was already one of the richest singers in the world, the Barbadian is now a billionaire.

The 34-year-old singer is now one of the billionaires. AFP

She is one of the 236 new people who now have at least 10 digits (without commas) in their bank account: Rihanna is now a billionaire, according to the latest Forbes ranking.

More than her music (she hasn’t released a studio album since 2016), it is thanks to her cosmetics and lingerie brands, Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, that her fortune today weighs 1.7. billion dollars. Something to spoil his future child, who should soon point the tip of his nose.

In the fashion category, Rihanna is still far from the top names in the sector: Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of the luxury group LVMH, is at 158 ​​billion dollars, while Françoise Bettencourt, heiress of L’Oréal, comes first. women with $74.8 billion. The first “people” in this area is Kanye West (2 billion dollars) in 1,513th place, ahead of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian (1.8 billion) in 1,645th place.

Elon Musk on top of the world

Among the new billionaires, we also find Peter Jackson, director of “The Lord of the Rings” ($1.5 billion) and Leonid Radvinsky, owner of the OnlyFans platform which offers erotic and even pornographic content ($1.2 billion). In the ranking of the 2,668 billionaires listed today, it is Elon Musk who comes first (219 billion), ahead of Jeff Bezos (171 billion) and Bill Gates (129 billion).

It should be noted that of the 2,668 billionaires on the planet, more than half saw their fortunes increase in 2021, as in the previous year.

