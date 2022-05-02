Forbes reveals that Amber Heard has been eliminated from ‘Aquaman 2’

The prestigious American media has made a revelation that has left more than one shocked. Marvel would have finally made the decision to exclude Amber Heard and its role ‘mere’ in Aquaman 2

In the midst of the enormous media impact that the legal trial between the controversial ex-partner of actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is leaving, Forbes has made a revelation that has shocked other media and millions of Marvel fans around the world. What happened?

According to information disclosed by Forbes, Marvel would have made the decision to eliminate all the scenes where Mera, a character played by Amber Heard, appeared in the movie Aquaman 2.

These actions would have come because of the enormous pressure that the public has exerted on Marvel to replace Heard from her role.

The legal trial that the controversial actress is currently experiencing is not leaving her very well, since her ex-husband has left conclusive evidence that would be dismantling a large network of lies that the actress has made in recent years around her relationship with the interpreter of the iconic Jack Sparrow, where the actor was accused of being an “abuser and wife beater”

These accusations ended up sinking Johnny’s career, being stripped of practically all the roles he was playing at the time. From his Jack Sparrow in the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean, or his role in Fantastic Animals.

The general public is being clear, they demand that Amber Heard be stripped of her current roles, as at one point happened with Johnny Depp.