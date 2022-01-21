Forbes, the top 10 richest Italians. The 13 new entries

For many people the period of coronavirus it was a source of problems and complications, but for a handful of rich people it was a lucky period. In 24 months of Covid19 pandemic the 10 richest people in the world they would have at the very least doubled their already sumptuous assets, passed from 700 to 1500 billion dollars. Something about inconceivable for mere mortals. Something like 15 thousand dollars per second or – if you want – 1.3 billion dollars a day.

In those same months, 163 million people would have fallen into poverty because of the pandemic crisis.

The sobering data emerge from the Oxfam report, “The pandemic of inequality”, Presented in conjunction with the opening of the proceedings of World Economic Forum from Davos.

In Italy

The same situation would have emerged in Italy, where – to read the data Oxfam – in 2020 a million people And 400 thousand families would have ended up in the abyss of poverty, while for (few) others wealth increased. In 2021, things would not have changed, with the increase in poverty on the one hand and the concentration of wealth on the other.

But who are the Uncle Scrooge of Italy? Below, according to what is reported by the Corriere della Sera, the top ten. To this we must also add that “from March 2020 to November 2021 they result in thirteen to have entered the Forbes list of the richest men on the planet “. With a notation: “i 40 billionaires richest homegrowns – always to follow Forbes – possess the equivalent of the net wealth of 30% of the poorest Italians (18 million people adults).

So who are these Tricolor crooks?

Here she is top 10 of the richest Italians (second Forbes) plus 13 new entry 2022.

Giovanni Ferrero

The patron of the Nutella Giovanni Ferrero, CEO of the confectionery industry and other brands in the world, is still the richest in our country. Its heritage – writes the Courier service – is rated by Forbes in 35.1 billion dollars. Which would place him in the 40th position in the ranking of the richest people in the world.

Giovanni Ferrero (Ansa)

Leonardo Del Vecchio

In the second step of the podium (62nd in the world in the list Forbes) Leonardo Del Vecchio. The founder and president of Luxottica (Essilux after the merger with the French group Essilor) would boast a wealth increased from 16.1 in 2020 to 25.8 billion dollars now.

Stefano Pessina

In third place Stefano Pessina, executive president of the multinational Walgreens Boots Alliance pharmacies, with a heritage of 9.5 billion dollars. Currently, for Forbes, it would be down. In 2020 it occupied the 133rd place among the planetary rich (with 10.2 billion dollars), while now it is at the 234th.

Massimiliana Landini

Fourth position for Massimiliana Landini Aleotti, the first in the ranking of Italian women. Owner ofMenarini pharmaceutical company, would have a fortune of 9.4 billion (up from 6.6 in 2020). He would be the 256th richest person in the world.

Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani, famous stylist and founder ofcompany of the same name, would have dropped from 8.9 billion (in 2020) to 7.7 billion dollars. I go back from fourth to fifth place in Italy. 323rd position worldwide.

Giorgio Armani (Ansa)

Silvio Berlusconi

The Knight is in sixth place. The wealth of Berlusconi – always reading the Courier service – would amount to 7.6 billion dollars (two years ago it stopped at 5.3). Which brings him to 327th place in the world rankings second Forbes.

Silvio Berlusconi (Ansa)

Piero Ferrari

Seventh in the ranking Piero Ferrari (5.5 billion dollars). The son of the legendary Enzo is the owner 10.2% of the company founded by his father. And then president of Ferretti, giant of super luxury yachts. It is reported at the 705th place in the world ranking of Scroogers.

Gustavo Denegri

The covid period seems to have also brought good to Gustavo Denegri, president of DiaSorin, the biotech that produces reagent kits widely used in the two years of the pandemic. Its assets are estimated at 5.4 billion, which makes him the eighth richest man in Italy and the 550th in the world.

Luca Garavoglia

In ninth position in Italy Luca Garavoglia, president of Campari. Heritage from 5.2 billion dollars. Number 680 among the super rich in the world.

Augusto and Giorgio Perfetti

Tenth place for Augusto and Giorgio Perfetti (5.1 billion dollars), owners of Perfect Van Melle, an Italian-Dutch candy giant from brands such as Mentos, Chupa Chups and Golia.

10) Augusto and Giorgio Perfetti 9) Luca Garavoglia 8) Gustavo Denegri 7) Piero Ferrari 6) Silvio Berlusconi 5) Giorgio Armani 4) Massimiliana Landini Aleotti 3) Stefano Pessina 2) Leonardo Del Vecchio 1) Giovanni Ferrero

The 13 new names on the Forbes chart

Sergio Stevanato

Sergio Stevanato, president of the Stevanato group, one of the world’s leading producers of glass vials for medicines (also and above all those used for the vaccines, which have clearly seen a boom in demand over the past two years), has a fortune of $ 3.9 billion. He turns out to be the 16th richest Italian.

Alberto Bombassei

Entirely new name on the list Forbes also that of Alberto Bombassei, with 2.6 billion of wealth, founder and president of the company Brembo Spa., a company active in the design and production of braking systems. Its the 22nd position among the tricolor Scrooge.

John Elkann

The heir of the Agnelli, John Elkann, who leads the Fiat and the family finance company Exor , is placed in 24th position with 2.2 billion dollars. In 2021 he celebrated the birth of Stellantis, the result of the merger between FCA And Peugeot. In 2022, he joins – explains the He would run – of the super rich listed by Forbes .

Miuccia, Marina and Alberto Prada

The Prada brothers, Marina and Alberto, conquer the 26th place, with a heritage of 2.1 billion dollars. But the third sister, Miuccia Prada, is even in 12th position with 5 billion of heritage.

Giuliana and Marina Caprotti

Giuliana and Marina Caprotti, wife and daughter of Bernardo Caprotti, patron of long S, are respectively in 33rd and 34th position in the 2021 list with 1.6 billion.

Barbara Benetton

Immediately after, but ex aequo for wealth (1.6 billion), another woman: Barbara Benetton, daughter of Gilberto Benetton.

Antonio and Emma Marcegaglia

Positions 40 and 41 for Antonio and Emma Marcegaglia (1.3 billion), brothers at the helm of the family business Marcegaglia SpA.

Nerio Alessandri

With a heritage of 1.1 billion dollars, Nerio Alessandri, president and founder of Technogym, is 45th among the Italians in the standings.

Enrico Preziosi

Enrico Preziosi (1 billion dollars), president of the Group Precious toys and former patron of the Genoa Football Club is placed immediately after.

Simona Giorgetta

Forty-seventh position for Simona Giorgetta, the company Mapei, also ranked with a billion.

Andrea and Diego Della Valle

Andrea Della Valle (vice president of Tod’s) and Diego Della Valle (CEO of Tod’s) we find them in 48th and 37th place, with – respectively – 1 And 1.6 billion dollars of heritage.