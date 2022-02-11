Forbes will be funded by Binance prior to listing

During the first quarter of this year, Forbes is expected to go public through a merger with the SPAC Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd (NYSE: OPA). Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, will make a $ 200 million strategic investment in Forbes ahead of its stock market debut, according to a CNBC report.

What you need to know

According to the report (which cites some sources close to the deal who declined to be identified), Binance will replace half of the $ 400 million with funding from institutional investors previously announced by Forbes.

Read also: 7 of the best Nasdaq stocks to buy on the downside

With Binance’s investment, the cryptocurrency exchange will be one of the two largest owners of Forbes; Binance will also reportedly get two directors out of the total nine seats on Forbes’ board.

“This is the first step into a market that has very high potential in terms of adopting Web 3.0-based tools,” said a source familiar with Binance’s strategy, according to CNBC.

“Our industry has seen tremendous growth and we think it’s foolish not to position ourselves in sectors that are ripe for infrastructure investment.”

An implicit pro forma enterprise value of $ 630 million is expected to be awarded to the SPAC agreement; upon completion of the transaction, Forbes will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and will trade under the stock symbol ‘FRBS’.

Image: satheeshsankaran from Pixabay