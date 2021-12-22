“Forbid travel to no vax”: O’Leary’s position

Governments “gripped by panic” for the new variant; and unable to make clear-cut decisions to safeguard the economy and the need, therefore, to “prohibit travel for the unvaccinated”. The CEO of the Ryanair Group, Michael O’Leary, has something for everyone and lashes out against “half measures” adopted in Europe to contain the wave of infections that is once again slowing down the resumption of air transport.

“It is necessary to make life difficult for those who do not get vaccinated – underlines O’Leary in an interview with the English newspaper al The Thelegraph – The unvaccinated should not be allowed access to hospitals, supermarkets, pharmacies; as well as the possibility of flying should be precluded: same thing for accessing the London Underground ». However, the Ryanair CEO does not like the vaccination obligation imposed by Austria and GermanyRather, it therefore calls for a ban on access to non-vaccinated people in the sectors of commerce, transport and indoors.

O’Leary’s request is also the result of forecasts regarding the impact of the new Omicron variant on the travel sector: already for this month of December Ryanair expects a 10% drop in passenger numbers compared to the forecast a few weeks ago. Similarly, the Irish low cost airline expects yet another slowdown in bookings and travel during the first months of 2022, especially if the new restrictions implemented throughout Europe remain in force.

The number one enemy, according to the manager, are in fact the restrictions implemented by European governments, especially the British one. For O’Leary, the measures put in place by the premier Boris Johnson they are a response dictated by panic due to the advance of the Omicron variant and make the United Kingdom the country that “reacted in a more disordered way, while other countries have implemented more sober measures. This will cause a lot of damage compared to trips for the Christmas holidays ».