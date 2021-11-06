Force gym window to steal brush cutter, arrested

A 25-year-old from Travo with a history was arrested for attempted aggravated theft. During the night he broke into the gymnasium of the village of Valtrebbia to steal but was stopped by the carabinieri, who intervened on notification of the night watchmen. Around 2.30 am the alarm in the gym near the swimming pool went off and the security guards operations center alerted the carabinieri. Those from Rivergaro arrived on the spot, led by lieutenant Roberto Guasco. At a first inspection outside the area they found an abandoned backpack so, suspicious, they entered. They immediately went to an alarmed room, used as an office and warehouse, but the door was locked and they could hear noises coming from inside. The military then went outside the facility, noticing a man jumping out of a window from a height of three meters and stopped him. Then identified for a 25 year old from the town, he would justify himself by saying that he wanted to find refuge for the night, as a few hours earlier he had “raised his elbow”. Excuse that according to the carabinieri was not credible as he lived a few tens of meters away. Once the gym manager arrived, the soldiers entered the room from where they noticed the young man coming out, finding a brush cutter on the ground, ready to be stolen. So the 25-year-old was arrested on charges of attempted aggravated theft and on the morning of Saturday 6 November he appeared in court before Judge Caravelli and prosecutor Paolo Maini. The lawyer Beatrice Ghittoni asked the defense terms. The arrest was validated and the young man was released.