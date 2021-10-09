Force of Gravity – Tess Gerritsen

Force of gravity from Tess Gerritsen (Longanesi, 2000, trans. A. Tissoni) is an incredibly plausible story even if set in space, and this is what makes it extremely interesting.

On the eve of her divorce with Jack, a former NASA doctor, Dr. Emma Watson – also a doctor and astronaut – reaches the International Space Station. Several experiments are conducted on board. A colleague, bitten by one of the laboratory mice, falls ill with an unknown and severely infectious disease. Its conditions are very bad and NASA sends a rescue mission.

A Shuttle is launched towards the ISS to recover the sick astronaut who in the meantime dies; the crew of the rescue mission find themselves having to bring home a dead body. The extreme infectiveness of the body is added to the tragic nature of the situation. All the shuttle astronauts are seriously infected and die in excruciating suffering during the return maneuvers.

The army takes control of NASA, recovers the Shuttle and carries out an autopsy on the body of one of the astronauts. Data on the virus shows that it is a Chimera virus: it is made up of DNA from different species and takes on new DNA each time it infects a new species. This makes it impossible to stop. Just as it seems impossible to find a cure.

NASA and the army find themselves opposed. The former want to bring home the astronauts left on the ISS including Emma Watson. The doctor who is facing the virus firsthand but without having the necessary means to fight it: all the astronauts are getting sick and dying before his eyes. The army, on the other hand, does not want to risk a pandemic and decides to abandon the astronauts on the space station. What is the origin of this horror? Terrorism? Or human error?



It will be Jack – the almost ex-husband of Emma – together with the Nasa top management, to try everything, trying to find the origin of the virus and a possible cure.

Force of gravity is a novel full of well-described scientific information. A lively narrative pace and a compelling storyline.