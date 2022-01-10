forced choices, they are no longer the antechamber of the Oscars- Corriere.it

from Paolo Mereghetti

Seeing the films chosen to compose the five, one wonders what were the critical tools deployed for the selections and prizes

The awards of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (Hfpa) this year seem to have been chosen to erase any possible insinuation on the honesty and correctness of the accredited foreign press, pending the openings to members of other ethnic groups and genders that are missing today among them. shareholders. Even at the risk of forcing and questionable choices. Why to decide that the tasteless Rachel Zegler’s “West Side Story” was better than Emma Stone in “Cruella “ or by Alana Haim in “Licorice Pizza” you have to have a great imagination. But this year the more the films had been rejected by the public (Spielberg’s was in fact all over the world) the less they offered the right to accusations of favors and camarille. Thus, without detracting from the beautiful film by Jane Campion but seeing against whom he was running (who was doing there in the middle the vacuous “Tail“? Or the thunderer “Dunes»?) One wonders what were the critical tools put in place for the selections and prizes.

Perhaps the least objectionable five was precisely that of the films “Not in language



English” (definition foolish, because strictly speaking it could be considered “foreign” – this was the diction until yesterday – a Hollywood film spoken in Spanish, which says a lot about their idea of ​​inclusion and equality) where the film also won here ( «Drive My Car») more «distant», more «difficult», less susceptible to possible accusations. Excellent film, but the choice of which seems to respond to extra-cinematic reasons. This is not to say that Sorrentino’s road to the Oscar could be downhill, but that the tradition according to which the Golden Globes are the antechamber of the Academy Awards now seems to have completely disappeared. Let’s face it: those assigned on Sunday night have lost their prophetic value and now only serve to restore a semblance of virginity to the Hfpa.