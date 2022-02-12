“Forced to say it was serious” – Il Tempo





The Omicron variant has now supplanted the Delta throughout Europe and, despite a more than high contagiousness, its lethality is significantly reduced compared to the previous coronavirus mutation, a feature that shows the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. But there comes a heavy complaint against the European strong powers directly from South Africa, one of the countries where they first arrived to sequence Omicron. Speaking is Angelique Coetzee, South African scientist author of the discovery of the variant, who spoke to Welt and the Daily Telegraph, using particularly burning words: “I was asked not to publicly declare that it was a mild disease and to say that we were facing to a serious illness “.





“I – underlines Coetzee – refused, because from the clinical picture there were no indications that it was a very serious disease. The course is mostly mild. I’m not saying no one will get sick. But the definition of mild Covid-19 disease is clear. I have been criticized by European countries but not only. What I said at one point, because I was just tired, was: in South Africa this is a mild disease, but in Europe it is very serious. It was what the EU politicians – the very heavy accusation – wanted to hear ”.



