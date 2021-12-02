“Forced to vaccinate us to see the children again”

Palermo – “Mom please, don’t do it” tries to tell her a son from Germany in extremis, while the mother holds out her arm to the syringe for the first dose of the anti Covid vaccine, not even it was on the gallows. Too late. Spouses Angela Cerardi and Antonino Perez – 58 and 78 years old (together in the photo) – have carried on for months with masks, reserved lives and amuchina to avoid infection and injection. But after the new rules on the super green pass starting from 6 December, they were forced to report yesterday at the Policlinico di Palermo, to see their three children who emigrated abroad. They sacrificed their parents in their place, just as no vax.

The media coverage of suspected post-serum deaths played its part. “We weren’t convinced and we preferred to wait – says the lady – but I don’t want to have problems getting on the plane or traveling on public transport, otherwise I would have waited a little longer: in a year and a half my husband and I have always been careful to respect all the rules of conduct and we did not get sick. “Then it happened that the spouse was hospitalized in geriatrics for 8 days,” the doctors advised us to go immediately to the vaccination center and we decided to follow the advice “.





It also keeps away from the hubs the absence of direct experience with the tragic consequences of the infection, in the knowledge of one’s inner circle: “I know only one person who has had the Coronavirus, but is cured”. “I have never even vaccinated myself against the flu – continues the woman -, the only vaccine is that against smallpox as a child. But only because there was an obligation. My children and grandchildren who live in Germany have not been vaccinated, they are against it: the time will come for them too, they are already locked up at home without being able to have a social life. They say that the Delta plus variant circulates there, more contagious and dangerous. I hope the vaccine really protects. ”