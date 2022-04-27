Forceful words of Pep Guardiola after the triumph of Manchester City against Real Madrid

Pep Guardiolatechnician of Manchester Cityinsisted that the tie is not on his side because at the Santiago Bernabéu “it doesn’t matter if you go with 1-0 or 2-0”, since Madrid “is capable of scoring three goals in ten minutes”.

”It was a great game, with great players and a lot of quality. To win this competition you have to overcome situations that football puts you ahead of. But this is Real Madrid and the Santiago Bernabéu. It doesn’t matter if you go with a 1-0 or a 2-0. They are capable of scoring three goals in ten minutes, they have the quality to do that.”, Guardiola pointed out at a press conference.

“Regardless of what has happened, we know it will be very difficult. If we play like the second half of Atlético we won’t have any options. We want to see each other on a stage as imposing as the Bernabéu”, he added.

“I try to convince my players that we have won the game and that they do not have to bow their heads”, Guardiola clarified, due to the lost opportunities to have obtained a superior income against the whites.

“This competition gives you those emotions, you miss an opportunity. No one can say they didn’t have a good time today. I think we have to congratulate Madrid and City for what they have done today”.

The coach, who denied responding surly to the Spanish press, jokingly assured, when asked about the moment he sat in a fridge when he saw Benzema’s penalty, that he just “wanted to have a beer”, but it was “hot”.