Forces in the field, Moscow moves 30 ships in the Black Sea – World

More than one hundred thousand Russian soldiers at the gates of Ukraine, thousands of American troops sent in recent weeks to Poland and Romania. And then the movements at sea, with the maxi-military exercise launched from Moscow in the Black Sea, moving 30 ships from Sevastopol and Novorossiysk to “defend the coast of the Crimean peninsula, the bases of the Black Sea and the country’s economic sector from possible military threats “; while since December the American aircraft carrier Harry Truman has been engaged in maneuvers in the Mediterranean, which in the last week have moved to the Adriatic for joint exercises with the Allies.

In the Ukrainian crisis, the forces on the ground have the scale of a large-scale, potentially devastating conflict. As US President Joe Biden warned, “when the Americans and Russia start shooting each other, it’s a world war.” Growing fears, looking at the removal from the Russian Pacific waters of a US submarine, claimed by the Moscow fleet.

The escalation that began with Moscow massing its forces on NATO’s eastern flank for months by declaring its intention to protect its borders, most recently with military maneuvers in Belarus, prompted Washington to respond by sending massive reinforcements to Europe. . The latest, announced a few hours ago, provides for the landing of another three thousand soldiers in Poland, where 1,700 troops of the 82nd Airborne Division Infantry Combat Brigade had already been sent since the start of the crisis. Instead, a squadron from Germany was transferred to Romania. Decisions aimed at strengthening defense – and deterrence – in the two NATO countries with the longest borders with Ukraine. A deployment in which the 8,500 soldiers placed in a state of “high alert” at the end of January to be deployed in Europe, if necessary, must also be considered.

Right from the heart of the crisis area, however, the Pentagon decided to withdraw “as a precaution” 160 American soldiers of the Florida National Guard who were engaged in training Ukrainian colleagues, almost all of those still in the country.

If the Kiev army has over 200,000 soldiers and 900,000 reservists, and has strengthened since the 2014 conflict, receiving 2.5 billion in US military aid since then and tripling its budget over the last decade, the confrontation with the forces of Moscow remains unequal. Certainly, however, NATO’s armaments have strengthened its resilience, also thanks to cutting-edge tools such as the Turkish Bayraktar TB2 combat drones.

In Europe, then, there are also about 70 thousand American troops stationed permanently, about half in Germany, to which must be added the 7 thousand soldiers who rotate as part of the Atlantic Resolve operation headquartered in Poznan, in central-western Poland.