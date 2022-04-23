Ford Adapta and Fundación ONCE present the first simracing simulator with a steering wheel with rings

Ford Adapta, Fundación ONCE, Team Fordzilla and Hi-Speed ​​Simulators collaborate to create the first adapted simracing simulator

The simulator is compatible with all consoles, computers and video games, it incorporates software with reduced mobility mode and the option of a Virtual Reality system

FFord Adapta and Fundación ONCE presented today at the Por Talento Digital hub in Madrid the Ford Adapta Simulator by Team Fordzilla, the first simulator of simracing created and adapted to the needs of real and virtual drivers with disabilities and reduced mobility.

The event, also broadcast by streaming, has been hosted by Cristóbal Rosaleny, a journalist specializing in Formula 1 and motorsports, and has had the participation of José Luis Martínez Donoso, CEO of Fundación ONCE; Jesus Alonso, president of Ford Spain; Cisco García, wheelchair tennis world runner-up and ambassador of the Ford Adapta Team Fordzilla Simulator; Arturo Monedero vice-president of the Spanish Association of Videogames; José Pérez Artero, president of the Ford Dealers Association, members of Team Fordzilla and Gema Hassen-Bey, ambassador of Ford Adapta.

Jesus Alonso: Ford makes the innovation and proven technology of Ford Adapta available to people with disabilities, so that they can enjoy esports and participate in Simracing competitions thanks to the first adapted simracing simulator developed by an automotive brand.

José Luis Martínez Donoso has highlighted Ford’s commitment to accessibility and adaptations of vehicles for people with reduced mobility, who can test the cars in its network of dealers, which marks a before and after in the sector of the automotive. Together we started this alliance and together we move forward to achieve a real inclusion of Persons with Disabilities.

Cisco Garcia: Ford and I share a competitive gene and the ability to reinvent ourselves. Things like this simulator are small steps forward, there is a silent revolution of people with disabilities and reduced mobility that we are appearing in more and more places, I think this is brutal.

Arturo Monedero: when there is passion and a product is pampered, first-rate results like this one come out. The sooner we companies change the chip so that everyone can play, the better. Knowing that this hardware exists, we can adapt video games, not just simulation games.

José Pérez Artero: We have a long-term commitment with Ford Adapta and new programs such as the Solidarity Test, which is proving to be a success. For the Ford network, CSR is one of the fundamental points and I think that with these programs it is demonstrated. It is a new adventure, one more step taken by the ONCE Foundation with Ford. The dealer network is going to take advantage of it to present the simulator throughout Spain, it is a fantastic opportunity.

The simulator, developed by the specialized company Hi-Speed ​​Simulators, has been advised by Ford Adapta, Team Fordzilla and Fundación ONCE. The result is a hardware that allows people with reduced mobility to enjoy an experience simracing exactly the same as a cockpit with pedals, which allows its users to play and compete at the highest level. To do this, a steering wheel with rings that allow the accelerator and brake to be operated, inspired by adapted Ford vehicles, has been implemented.

The Team Fordzilla Ford Adapta Simulator is compatible with all consoles, computers and video games, it has adapted software with reduced mobility mode and is available with a Virtual Reality system with up to 3 monitors gaming 4k

These are some of its main features:

MBH steering wheel with adaptive rim paddles to control throttle and brake.

Servobases with Direct Drive technology.

Wireless, with systems for an easy change of rings.

Adaptive cams with configurable functions.

Hepatic vibration systems for the body torso.

High fidelity motion systems.

Sequential gear change.

The simulator can be purchased through www.teamfordzilla.com and www.fordadapta.com and through the Ford Dealer Network and will be available for shipment throughout Europe.one

Ford Adapta is a program developed jointly by Ford Spain, its Dealership Network and the ONCE Foundation, which has made it possible to normalize access to mobility for people with disabilities through:

Vehicles adapted with advanced technologies.

Personalized service and accessible dealerships.

Adapted vehicle test prior to purchase

Ford Spain has been working for accessibility for more than 20 years. In 2014, it launched the Ford Adapta Tour, a test route throughout Spain that allows people with disabilities to test vehicles and adaptations in person.

Since the launch of the Ford Adapta program, more than 90 cities have been visited throughout Spain, where city councils and authorities have shown their commitment to this Tour by joining us at the various institutional events organized with the aim of presenting the Ford Adapta Plan and joining to the commitment to eliminate barriers and create more accessible cities

In 2021 Spain was a pioneer in the Tour Gaming Van. With a Ford Custom adapted and created to enjoy video games, five foundations and NGOs were visited in cities such as Valencia, Madrid, Vigo and Tarragona where children and young people with disabilities and people at risk of exclusion were able to spend a fun day enjoying driving and the videogames. In 2022, the goal is to tour the country again accompanied by the new simulator adapted from Team Fordzilla.

Team Fordzilla, the team of simracing of Ford Motor Company, is present across Europe with drivers who pride themselves on building a community around their key values ​​of accessibility, inclusiveness, competitiveness and fun. Team Fordzilla offers everyone the opportunity to experience sim racing at a professional level.

Fruit of Ford’s experience in the sector of the gaming and of simracingin 2022 the idea arose to improve the experience of the TFZ Gaming Transit Tour by adding an adapted system that helps slow down and accelerate, designed for people who do not have leg mobility, thus creating the first adapted simulator.

The ONCE Foundation for the Cooperation and Social Inclusion of People with Disabilities was created in 1988 as an instrument of solidarity of the ONCE towards other groups of people with disabilities for the improvement of their living conditions. This objective is developed through labor inclusion and training programs, as well as the dissemination of the concept of universal accessibility, promoting the creation of globally accessible environments, products and services. ONCE and its Foundation continue to be committed to their primary goal: the social and labor inclusion of people with disabilities.