Ford also crowns Tesla: its electric is the top

Ford, like Volkswagen, crowns Tesla: # 1 Jim Farley in an internal meeting said that Elon Musk’s company produces electric vehicles better than anyone else. And that it must be acknowledged.

Ford also crowns Tesla: “They are the best, let’s take note and study them”

I am coming out amazing for those who know the world of cars: the CEOs of the big brands hardly talk about the competition. And if they do, it is certainly not to praise it. Now we are instead we are al bis, and what an encore: we are talking about one of the Detroit Big Three, forced to admit that Tesla “do it better“. Words, those of Farley, very similar to those used from colleague Herbert Diess in Germany a week ago and able to create a nice stomach ache in the upper floors of the VW Group. “We need to reflect on the value creation Tesla was capable of, on the value of his shares. They have smart people and resources, the Model 3 is now the best-selling vehicle in Europe, by far, not just electric. They go to the table“, Farley said. “It was the best-selling car in the UK. In most months, it is the best-selling vehicle in California. Not only in the electric. If we want to be successful, we can no longer ignore this challenge“.

Ford also crowns Tesla: “They make everything easy, starting with the purchase: 3 clicks and …”

Farley then moved on to listing strength points of the Fremont company, urging his parents to do so in turn: “Study Tesla, why they are doing what they are doing and what we can learn from them“, He recommended to Ford top managers. “First, they have a direct sales model… There is no one in between. They make it so easy. Three or four clicks to configure the car, without many complexities to then deliver it to the customer. Simple and non-negotiable price. An extensive booking system and remote service“. Second point, perhaps the most important: Tesla’s experience in electric motors, with the ability to maximize the use of electronics. No one does it better than them according to # 1 Ford. And customers pay less for batteries that are better than the competition.

The secret? “Simplicity and obsession with always improving”

“Their obsession after the launch of the vehicle is to improve the customer experience, to redesign the electronic components. Simplify, refine quality based on data from cars about how people actually use them“. Thus, Farley explains, they solve the most difficult problems in Tesla. And they handle each electron so that they can be i as efficient as possible in battery management. Finally, the third point is Tesla’s simplicity, which allows you to “scale up” quickly and economically. Complexity is minimal, compared to traditional manufacturers, both in production processes and in the final product. The ranges offered to customers are simple, the set-ups very limited. This allows you to continuously reduce costs, with an infinitely smaller number of staff. Another planet in short, in which they rethought cars in a totally different way from what has been done up to now on Earth.

